'Thread bare' - Crawley Town boss laments injury list ahead of Birmingham City trip

Crawley Town have been hit by injuries for a lot of this season – and they are ‘thread bare’ for the trip to Birmingham City on Good Friday, according to manager Scott Lindsey.

Jojo Wollacott is expected to miss the trip, meaning Crawley will use their eighth goalkeeper of the season, while on Saturday Armando Quitirna looked like he picked up another hamstring injury.

And the list is so bad Lindsey revealed he had to draft in players from the Community Foundation to make up the numbers in an 11 v 11 training session.

Injuries have plagued Crawley this season with likes of Dion Conroy, Harry Forster, Joy Mukena, Toby Mullarkey, Jeremy Kelly and others all missing long periods.

Lindsey said: “Well, we've got a lot of injuries at the moment. We're looking at the board today and I want to do an 11 v 11. I've not even got enough players to do 11 v 11 in training today so we've had to draft some in from the foundation to make up the numbers. So we're really kind of thread bare at the moment in terms of numbers.

“But it is what it is. That's why we build a squad. We'll have enough to fill the bench on Friday.

“It's just kind of the situation we find ourselves in. But I'm not going to sit here and moan about that. We have to pick a team that is capable of getting something at Birmingham City on Friday.”

Crawley are currently six points from safety with four games left. They travel to St Andrew’s on Good Friday before hosting Exeter City at the Broadfield Stadium on Easter Monday.