Three Bridges 0, Crawley Town 5: Watch Scott Lindsey's full post-match interview after friendly win
Crawley Town enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 win over neighbours Three Bridges in their pre-season friendly at Jubilee Field.
A big crowd gathered to watch the game which Crawley dominated. The first half saw Scott Lindsey put out a strong XI of permanent squad members while the second half saw a number of triallists.
We spoke to Scott Lindsey after the game and he spoke about the performance, the training camp in Spain, Danny Cashman and where the squad is at.
Watch the full interview with highlights from the game above.