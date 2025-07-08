Three Bridges 0, Crawley Town 5: Watch Scott Lindsey's full post-match interview after friendly win

Crawley Town enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 win over neighbours Three Bridges in their pre-season friendly at Jubilee Field.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A big crowd gathered to watch the game which Crawley dominated. The first half saw Scott Lindsey put out a strong XI of permanent squad members while the second half saw a number of triallists.

We spoke to Scott Lindsey after the game and he spoke about the performance, the training camp in Spain, Danny Cashman and where the squad is at.

Watch the full interview with highlights from the game above.