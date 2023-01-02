It was not the best game to open the New Year by either side, but this was remarkably Three Bridges’ first draw of the season in a match that neither side deserved to lose – or win!

Action from Three Bridges v Burgess Hill Town. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Burgess Hill Town looked to have more thrust in the opening stages and Lewis Finney flashed a shot wide. The first Bridges effort of note came after 25 minutes when Billy Irving’s powerful shot went just the wrong side of the post. Then three minutes later a great cross from Kieron Pamment was met at the far post by Brian Villavicencio, but his header hit the inside of the post before bouncing into the grateful arms of keeper Will Huffer.

Irving shot just wide again shortly before the break, but both keepers – Huffer and Leo Anderson – could probably have put their feet up for much of that opening 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillians probably should have done better after 58 minutes when Martyn Box’s excellent free kick found Max Miller, but his header went wide, and it wasn’t until the 83rd minute that Anderson had to make his first serious save when he tipped over a decent volley by substitute Brad Santos.

Generally it was a comfortable afternoon by both defences with Irving looking particularly dominant for Bridges, but the front runners and midfield worked tirelessly without getting any rewards for their endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges Man of the Match – Kieron Pamment.

Bridges are at home again this Saturday (7th) when Sevenoaks Town will be the visitors. Kick off is at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges: L.Anderson, B.Irving, G.Ashley (C.Donaghey, 81), M.Wilson, T.Bromage, J.Tennant, B.Villavicencio, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton (K.Rivera, 62), C.Lawson (D.Ferreria, 74).Unused Subs. – M.Bromage, J.Stone.Booked – Wilson (28), T.Bromage (57), Tennant (74).