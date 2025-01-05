Three Bridges come out second best to against league leaders Ramsgate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Bridges 0, Ramsgate 5 Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division

Three Bridges' young side found themselves on the wrong end of five goals against a well organised Ramsgate side who went top of the table with this convincing win. Bridges had their moments but were nowhere near as clinical as their visitors, who took the lead with the first meaningful attack after just three minutes.

A simple pass down the right found Josh Ajayi with room to spare, and he calmly went through to net past a helpless Luke Glover. Reece Hallard fired just wide soon after. but after sixteen minutes Alfie Paxman played a delightful ball down the left to Tijan Jadama, whose low cross went in off Josh Hallard as Ajayi closed in again.

Bridges had a couple of chances after that as Kevin Rivera set up Connor Hayden Pickering, who forced a good block by keeper Tom Hadler, whilst Francis Junior Ze broke clear only to thunder his shot against the back of the stanchion. Ramsgate then showed how to score a minute before half time with Paxman and Jadama again instrumental in creating the simplest of chances for the League's leading scorer Joe Taylor.

Three Bridges in action against Littlehampton earlier in the season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The ever willing Rivera had a decent effort on the turn and Reece Hallard saw one cleared off the line, but the Ramsgate defence generally looked assured and two defenders even managed to get on the scoresheet, Aaron Barnes capitalising on some slipshod defending after 77 minutes and Jay Leader getting the last touch in a packed goalmouth in added time.

Bridges Man of the Match - Connor Hayden Pickering.

Bridges are away to Ashford United this Saturday (11th) and then have the first of four successive home matches when Eastbourne Town visit the Jubilee Field on Tuesday 14th January.

Bridges : L.Glover, D.Ferreira, S.Bull, H.Woollard, C.Hayden Pickering (T.Freeman, 83), J.Hallard, F.Junior Ze (B.Campbell Francis, 79), K.Rivera, R.Hallard, B.Holden, H.Velvick (I.Noguera Leon, 60).Unused Subs. - G.Falzon, C.Bradly.Booked - Hayden Pickering (21), R.Hallard (27), Woollard (61), Rivera (81).

Ramsgate : T.Hadler, A.Barnes, J.Leader, T.Clifford, J.Ajayi (K.Garrett, 77), L.Card (B.Munday, 63), J.Taylor, R.Deacon, A,Paxman, L.Martin (C.Wilkins, 84), T.Jadama. Unused Subs. - J.Elull, H.Newcombe.Booked - Martin (61), Deacon (77), Garrett (90+3).