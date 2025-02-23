Three Bridges edged out in local derby with Bears

On what was a lovely afternoon at Jubilee Park, Three Bridges hosted a local derby against Broadbridge Heath.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isthmian League South East Division: Three Bridges 0, Broadbridge Heath 1

Match Report by Robert Nastase

Three Bridges looked to continue their good spell across this winter while “The Bears” were desperate to make amends after the 5-1 loss at home on Tuesday night against the Isthmian South-East leaders, Ramsgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Hallard battles for the ball

Bridges started off the game as the better side with Hayden Velvick in particular posing threats on the right wing but struggled to create any clear-cut chances and the visitors grew into the game as the half went on.

A largely uneventful half was about to come to an end when a rash challenge by Elliot Hanslow on Eugene Moteane resulted in a penalty for Broadbridge Heath. Even though young Bridges keeper Will Tillman guessed correctly where the penalty will be placed, Broadbridge Heath’s captain Byron Napper made no mistake from the spot and the visitors took the lead in the third minute of additional time of the first half.

Jamie Crellin looked to freshen up things at half time by giving a debut to the new signing Noel Fisher. Bridges started off better the second half with a series of attacks but once again lacked the finishing touch.

Most of Bridges best work came from Noel Fisher, the ex-Lancing player showing his skills and flair with every opportunity. In the 61st minute Reece Hallard was brought down inside the box but the referee waved play on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan Villavicencio is thwarted by a Broadbridge Heath defender

Despite Bridges knocking on the door constantly, Broadbridge Heath’s gameplan worked to perfection and they never really looked in danger of conceding until the 94th minute when a Reece Hallard corner was met by Noel Leighton’s header at the edge of six-yard box, but Alfie Hadfield made a superb save to deny him and take the three points back to Broadbridge Heath.

A forgettable match for the neutrals ended up in wild celebrations from the visitors who claimed the local bragging rights and secured a 1-0 win.

For Three Bridges follows another local derby next Saturday, when they will make the short trip to East Grinstead.

Bridges Man of the Match - Hayden Velvick.