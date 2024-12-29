Three Bridges enjoy welcome win on the road

Three Bridges in action against Littlehampton Town earlier in the season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Billy Irving scored his second goal in three days before embarking on a trip to Asia and Australia to help Three Bridges to a welcome three points away to promotion chasing Sheppey.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after a fairly turgid opening half hour in which a shot by Reece Hallard was the only noteworthy effort. But when Francis Junior Ze's 33rd minute drive was pushed away by Aiden Prall, the resulting corner saw Harvey Woollard knock the ball into the path of Irving, who rifled the ball home.

Sheppey had a chance of a quick equaliser as James Taylor's cross was met by a tame header by Eitel Moumi Goueth. But it was Bridges who looked more likely to score with Ze being denied by the offside flag and Reece Hallard seeing his drive held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheppey had to respond and they did so with the help of some indifferent defending a Victor Aiye applied a 55th minute finish. But Bridges wasted little time in regaining the lead. Prall made a good save from Dan Ferreira before the ball seemed to bounce around a packed goalmouth before Hayden Velvick guided a lovely low shot home just three minutes after Sheppey's equaliser.

It got even better after 64 minutes as a good counter attack ended with Ze providing an inviting pass for Reece Hallard to score his fifteenth goal of the season. He also hit the post, but after 85 minutes a decent cross from the right was turned in by Daniel Bradshaw to give Bridges a late scare.

As it happened, Bradley Campbell Francis had a good late chance for the visitors but was denied by Prall. But a good way to end 2024 for Bridges.

Bridges Man of the Match - Harvey Woollard.

After a New Year’s Day visit to Merstham, Bridges entertain high flying Ramsgate on Saturday (4th January) and hope for another bumper crowd.