The last time Littlehampton Town and Three Bridges met both were Sussex County League teams and for most of the afternoon this game resembled an old fashioned county league game.

Bridges away record before this meeting was seven losses in seven away games so it was seen as a great opportunity to pick up their first away points of the season.

Three Bridges started brightly and created the first opening after just two minutes but failed to threaten the Littlehampton goalkeeper. Half chances arose for both teams in the first half but neither goalkeepers were called into any meaningful saves. Bridges best chance of the half fell to the captain, Brannon O’Neill whose well struck shot was always rising above the Littlehampton crossbar.

Bridges started the second half brightly too with Billy Irving being introduced at half time in place of the sick Dan Ferreria. However a mistake on 66 minutes in the Bridges defence resulted in Littlehampton’s Luke Donaldson being given some space on the edge of the Bridges box and he duly capitalised by slotting through the legs of Bridges goalkeeper, Leo Anderson, to make it 1-0 to Littlehampton.

Normal service resumed for the remainder of the game with neither team creating any real clear cut chances and despite Bridges trying to pile forward in the last 10 minutes, the Littlehampton defence held on to see out the game.

This was definitely not a game for the football purist and with neither goalkeeper being called into any major action throughout the 90 minutes, it was always going to be an error that would decide this game. Worryingly for Bridges, their away record this season is now eight losses from eight away games but their home form is nearly polar opposite, winning 6 out of 7 home games.

Bridges Man of The Match: Joe Tennent

Bridges are back in home action this Saturday 10th December when they entertain Sheppey United at Jubilee Field with a 3pm kick off. And they are at home again on Tuesday night (13th) for the previously postponed match with Hythe Town.

Three Bridges: L. Anderson, D. Ferreria (B. Irving, 46), J. Stone (B. Villavicencio, 73), J. Tennant, T. Bromage, M. Wilson, K. Rivera, B. O’Neill, K. Pamment, N. Leighton (C. Gayler, 73), C.Lawson.Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, C. DonagheyBooked: B. Irving (60)