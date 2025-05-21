Three Bridges Football Club awards night picture gallery: Woollard and Hallard the big winners

Hallard received the Top Scorer Award for his 25 goals during the season, but also won the Supporters’ vote and Players Player trophies to the delight of those in attendance.

Woollard meanwhile won the Young Player Award for the second year running, and also collected the coveted Dave Sharpe Award for his 100% throughout the campaign. His third award was for reaching 100 Appearances for the first team, something also achieved this campaign by Dan Ferreira, Billy Irving and Kevin Rivera.

Irving also won the Goal of the Season Award, whilst Hayden Neathey collected the Manager’s Player from boss Jamie Crellin.

Non playing awards went to Tom Coleman Fry (Paul Terry Award for Club Person of the Year) and Graham McDonnell (Bobby Nash Memorial Trophy), whilst the evening was topped with a special Lifetime Achievement Award given by Chairman Paul Faili to Club President Alan Bell for his 50+ years association with the club.

