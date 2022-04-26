Alf received a medal and a badge from Sussex FA chairman Matt Major before Bridges’ game with Burgess Hill on Saturday. He did not know the presentation was happening until before Saturday’s game.

Alf also received a letter from FA CEO Mark Bullingham, which said: “Your long and indebted service to the wonderful game started in 1971 when you joined Three Bridges FC. You had a brief spell playing for the second XI where you later became assistant manager.

“You also took your hand at becoming the club’s programme editor and provided match reports to the local press, Crawley Observer and Crawley News, and have been a contributor ever since.

Sussex FA chairman Matt Major with Three Bridges stalwart Alf Blackler

“Between 1976 and 1984 you edited Score Magazine on behalf of the Sussex County League.

“A member of Three Bridges committee for many years, you have held pivotal positions to the club, which include youth section chair and vice-chair.

“No undertaking has been too small to warrant our attention and you are valued more than you know.

“We at the Football Association would like to record our appreciation on your wonderful efforts on behalf of football and to offer our congratulations to you on your achievements.”

Alf was delighted to receive recognition and told us what his highlights were of his time at Three Bridges.

The 77-year-old said: “Highlights for me have been the 1979-80 season which saw us dropping only one point from our last 12 games to win promotion to Division One of the Sussex County League, and even then only thanks to an 88th minute penalty by current club president Alan Bell to beat Hastings United.

“In 1983, finishing runners up in the Thorn EMI six-a-side competition in Walsall and winning our floodlights in the process.