Three Bridges gain much-needed three points against Sussex rivals Haywards Heath Town

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin. Picture by Eva Gilbert

A free kick by Brannon O’Neill produced a challenge by Noel Leighton in the box with the ball falling perfectly at the far post for Kieron Pamment to tap home.

Camron Lawson fired just over from a Pamment cross, and it was perhaps a surprise that it took until the 32nd minute for the hosts to extend their lead. Gianni Ashley did well to shrug off a challenge on the left and his measured pass found Leighton, who drove low and hard past Billy Collings in the Heath goal.

Leo Anderson then made a good save to deny Tom Cadman as the visitors came to life, but two minutes into the second half they received a brief reprieve when Collings was perhaps fortunate to escape with a yellow card for a robust challenge in the box that flattened Lawson. Ironically, Collings then saved well from O’Neill’s penalty.

Anderson denied Lucas Franzen-Jones soon after, whilst the predatory Leighton chipped Collings only to see the ball go the wrong side of the near post.

But the almost inevitable third goal finally came after 69 minutes when Kevin Rivera won possession far too easily and laid the ball off for Lawson to stride forward and place the perfect shot past Collings.

With five minute of normal time left, Leighton and Lawson combined well on the left to set up substitute Conner Collcutt for a delightful low finish for the fourth, but the hoped for clean sheet didn’t materialise as, just a minute later, Joe Tennant was beaten in the air for the one and only time, leaving Thomas Collins with the simple chance for a consolation goal.

Both Alahady Jallon and Alex Laing tried to grab a second in added time, but this will hopefully kick start Bridges’ League campaign once more.

Bridges Man of the Match - Noel Leighton.

It will be a stern test for Bridges this Saturday though when they travel to title-chasing Ramsgate.

Bridges Under 18’s 100% record came to an end on Thursday night when they lost 6-1 away to Portsmouth in the First Round Proper of the F.A.Youth Cup. Alex Kaye scored a late consolation goal against a side whose strength can be seen by the fact that three of their players were in Pompey’s first team squad away to Hereford the following evening!

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreria, G.Ashley, M.Wilson (B.Irving, 81), T.Bromage, J.Tennent, K.Rivera (C.Collcutt, 78), B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, C.Lawson.Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, J.Stone, A.Kaye.Booked - Ashley (54).