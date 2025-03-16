Three Bridges' hunt for play-offs continues with victory over Erith

Isthmian League South East Division: Three Bridges 3, Erith Town 0

The race to get into the play-offs continues for Three Bridges as they collected their 11th win from the last 14 games.

But they are still only a faint hope and this weekend they face Beckenham Town at home, their opponents being one place ahead of them in sixth position and with games in hand.

Erith had the better of play in the opening 20 minutes of this clash and it needed a good early save by Will Tillman to prevent the visitors from taking the lead. But Bridges settled and, after Noel Leighton had shot just wide, a ball into the area was comfortably dispatched by Kevin Rovera for the 24th minute opener.

Kevin Rivera, picture in action earlier in the season, scored twice for Bridges in their win over Erith | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Harry Brooks made a good save from Leighton, but he could do nothing about Rivera’s second, a delightful curling effort on the half hour. And it got even worse for Brooks and his defenders four minutes later when the ball ran loose and was comprehensively tucked home for Noel Fisher to open his Bridges account.

The game rather inexplicably died somewhat in the second half, although Brooks made another fine save from Leighton following a brilliant through ball from Sam Bull, who was the epitome of cool, calm and collected in a resolute home defence.

A glut of substitutions did little to help the game flow, and apart from a decent enough cameo by Gael Kikeba, Erith really didn’t offer much going forward.

It all meant another three points for Bridges, although they know that it will be a touch ask to get that final Play Off place with both Merstham and Beckenham also winning.

Bridges Man of the Match - Noel Fisher.

BRIDGES: W.Tillman, J.Hallard. S.Bull (H.Byrne, 89), H.Neathey, B.Holden (S.Matthews, 79), H.Woollard, H.Velvick, K.Rivera, N.Leighton (G.Falzon, 82), D.Ferreira (C.Bradly, 82), N.Fisher. Unused Sub. - T.Freeman. Booked - Holden (67).

ERITH: H.Brooks, A.Dythe (L.Leppard, 54), A.Jeffery (L.Mazzone, 85), T.Ash, J.Dyer, J.Miles (B.Valler, 64), B.Ryan (F.Williams, 79), O.Milton (G.Kileba, 54), J.Jayaguru, C.McGeehan, R.Craig. Booked - Jeffery (50).