Three Bridges are slowly but surely being dragged down into the danger area of the League table. They are unlikely to finish in the bottom two but the third and fourth bottom sides potentially face play offs to stay in the division.

Bottom placed Corinthian, who cannot catch Bridges, are not going down without a fight, and they looked more comfortable than their hosts for long periods of the game. Their natural willingness to attack in numbers without fearing the consequences was in marked contrast to Bridges, who looked nervy and hurried at times, looking afraid to make a telling mistake.

One area that has been a downfall to Bridges for mush of this season has been from corners and free kicks, and Corinthian took full advantage of this weakness after fifteen minutes when SAM FITZGERALD headed home from Oscar Housego’s well flighted corner. The visitors should have probably doubled their tally at the very least before Bridges were grateful to hear the half time whistle.

A wicked curling cross shot from Jack Beerling was turned away gratefully by Leo Anderson, but Bridges were looking better after the break and the introduction of Camron Lawson on the hour paid dividends just three minutes later. Noel Leighton powered his way through and despite being fouled managed to get the ball wide to Lawson, who drove forward and delivered the perfect low cross for KIERON PAMMENT to crack home the equaliser.

Anderson made a good save following neat play between the lively Oliver Box and Beerling, whilst at the other end a neat chip by Harvey Woollard was met by Kevin Rivera, but a goal line clearance denied him.

If Bridges’ substitution was good, then Corinthian’s added time introduction of A.JACK BILLINGS was absolutely inspired as only a minute after coming on he smashed the ball home from an angle on the left to claim all three points. This is another concern for Bridges, who have lost five points in three games against sides below them in the table in the last few weeks. Last minute equalisers for Sittingbourne and Haywards Heath have now been added to by this defeat.

Bridges Man of the Match – Noel Leighton.

Bridges : L.Anderson, M.Wilson, T.Bromage, B.Villavicencio (C.Lawson, 60), C.Gayler, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, J.Stone, K.Rivera, J.Tennent, H.Woollard.Unused Subs. – M.Bromage, D.Ferreria, G.Ashley, F.Salifu.Booked – Wilson (45+2).

