Three Bridges Junior Football Club scores big with franchisee sponsorship

McDonald’s Franchisee, John O’Dwyer, who owns and operates six restaurants in West Sussex, has donated £10,000 to the Three Bridges Juniors Football Club, to celebrate their long standing 30-year partnership.

The sponsorship will help support 10 youth teams by funding new kits and training equipment for the current 24/25 season and seasons ahead.

John O’Dwyer and his restaurants have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years. McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee John O’Dwyer, who owns and operates six restaurants in West Sussex, says: “I am incredibly proud to support Three Bridges Football Club with this vital £10,000 sponsorship. Our 30-year partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the game.

"This sponsorship will provide essential kit and training equipment for the 2024/25 season and beyond, ensuring that our local youth teams have the resources they need to succeed. Supporting grassroots football through McDonald’s Fun Football programme has always been a passion of mine, and I look forward to many more years of collaboration and community spirit.

"We hope that all of the teams that benefit from this sponsorship enjoy playing in their new kit and can’t wait to keep track of how they do in their upcoming fixtures.”

Now in its 23rd year, McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over ten million hours of free football opportunities to over one million children by 2026. McDonald’s Fun Football sessions will take place across the entire UK with the next wave starting in June.

To find a Fun Football session local to you visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.

For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football follow @FunFootballUK on Twitter and Instagram.