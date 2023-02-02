Three Bridges lose for only the second time this season as Hythe triumph

After the excellent win over Ramsgate, this proved to be a very disappointing evening for Three Bridges as they lost a League game at home for only the second time this season.

Leo Anderson was first to show his ability with a fine low save to tip away Shad Ngandu’s low drive after only seven minutes, but apart from a Noel Leighton effort following good work by Curtis Gayler, the game seemed to meander along with little to enthuse the disappointingly small crowd.

But it all changed six minutes before the interval when another low drive by Toby Bancroft drifted wide of the post. Anderson rightly let it go past him and was therefore astonished when the referee awarded a corner to the visitors!

Bridges certainly should have defended it better, but after JARRED TRESPADERNE had netted at the far post - indeed onto the post and in - things got worse as Joe Tennant was cautioned for his protests, a significant yellow card as it later proved.A deflected effort by Gayler in first half added time went safely into keeper Lucas Henley’s arms, whilst a good move early in the second half saw Henley called into action again as he held onto Joe Stone’s shot from just outside the box.

Action from Three Bridges v Burgess Hill Town earlier in the season. Picture: Eva Gilbert

After 54 minutes though all seemed well again for the hosts when TENNANT headed home from Brannon O’Neill’s corner, only for Hythe to restore their lead three minutes later from a free kick awarded against an astonished Kieron Pamment. Shad Ngandu delivered and it was another far post header as the Bridges defence seemed to just watch as JOHAN CANEY BRYAN took full advantage.

A great effort by Marvin Hamilton crashed against the bar and this time it was the Hythe bench that received a yellow card for abuse across the pitch to one of the Assistant Referees for his perceived failure to flag for a goal. Hamilton injured himself in the process, but a challenge virtually on the half way line was deemed to be a Hythe free kick with Tennant receiving a second yellow card despite him feeling that he was the one that was fouled!

An innocuous coming together in the penalty area after eighty minutes saw a spot kick awarded against Bryan Villavicencio as he and Sam Itauma collided, NGANDU promptly netting from the spot.

So, Bridges felt that all three goals came from decisions given wrongly in their opinions. Having said that though, with Tennant looking unlucky to be sent off, on another day both Billy Irving and Noel Leighton could have also received second yellow cards.

Bridges Man of the Match - Joe Stone.

Bridges: L.Anderson, B.Irving (C.Lawson, 70), T.Bromage, J.Tennant, J.Stone, B.Villavicencio (T.Difika, 82), C.Gayler, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, K.Rivera.Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, G.Ashley, M.Wilson.Booked - Leighton (35), Tennant (40), Irving (44), T.Bromage (75).Sent Off (2nd yellow) - Tennant (72).

