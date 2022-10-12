Three Bridges lose to bogey side East Grinstead again

Action from Three Bridges' trip to Chichester City on Saturday. Picture by Neil Holmes

Certainly, officials from both sides were not happy with Joel Lamping’s performance in the middle.

Overall though this was a scrappy game at times, but the visitors made the most of the hosts’ generosity as early as the third minute. Tahjae Anderson teed up Max Walsh for a dangerous low cross and Brannon O’Neill could do little as the ball cannoned off him for an own goal.

Bridges responded with Kieran Pamment seeing a free kick held and Kevin Rivera heading straight at keeper Matte Pierson. But after 38 minutes Leo Anderson palmed away a header from his namesake Tahjae, and as Matt Daniel closed in, this time it was Billy Irving who got the final touch for another own goal.

The half ended with O’Neill firing just wide, but within a minute of the restart a corner led to a melee with CAMRON LAWSON firing home for Bridges. And after 52 minutes good work by Dan Ferreira led to an equaliser from Pamment at the second attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the fight back proved short lived following a poor clearance by Anderson, who then slipped as he tried to get back to stop DANIEL’s 30 yard lob going in off the underside of the bar.

Noel Leighton hit the bar less than a minute later and Kevin Rivera was denied after a good run, but despite chances falling to Pamment, Leighton and Rivera, Bridges couldn’t conjure up another equaliser even after 12 added minutes. And so Grinstead continue to be a real bogey side to the home team.

Bridges Man of the Match - Kieron Pamment.

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreira, J.Stone (C.Gayler, 82), M.Wilson, T.Bromage, B.Irving, K.Rivera, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, C.Lawson, M.Tehe (N.Leighton, 58).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, T.Difika, H.Woollard. Booked - Wilson (21), Stone (39), T.Bromage (83), O’Neill (90+5), Leighton (90+8).

Grinstead: M.Pierson, F.Walsh, T.Straker, D.Perana, H.Parker, G.Wilson, M.Daniel (L.Unwin, 76), A.Briggs, T.Anderson (M.Cornwell, 74), R.Price-Placid (A.Clarke, 85), M.Walsh.