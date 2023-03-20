Despite only having ten men for two thirds of the game, promotion-chasing Beckenham carved out a fine victory on a wet but perfectly playable Jubilee Field.

The visitors started strongly with Louie Theophanous hitting a post after bursting through in the seventh minute. But Bridges settled and Brannon O’Neill tested Nick Blue with a free kick before a great strike by Bryan Villavicencio was turned away by the dimunitive Town keeper.

But a mix up in the home defence after 22 minutes saw Theophanous take advantage with a stab home from five yards. Beckenham’s hopes of a comfortable victory were however compromised when Ibrahim Jalloh, who had looked their most dangerous player, was shown a straight red card in the 33rd minute for a retaliatory kick at Callum Donaghey between the corner flag and the goal.

The half ended with Kieron Pamment firing a free kick just over the bar, but generally both keepers looked in fine form. A triple substitution on the hour by Jamie Crellin saw a debut for Elliot Hanslow, a good return for Dan Ferreria and an excellent performance by Harvey Woollard in the centre of midfield.

Few of those watching weren’t surprised when Woollard produced a delightful chip forwards which was met by the head of Joe Tennent, the ball sailing beyond Blue for a 68th minute equaliser.

But Beckenham were making light of their one man disadvantage with left back Archie Johnson looking a class above at times, and just four minutes later his ball into the box saw another melee before Robert Carter netted from close range.

Chances came at both ends as the game petered towards its end, but Beckenham held on for a vital victory, whilst Bridges are not quite out of the woods just yet.

Bridges Man of the Match - Leo Anderson.

This Saturday Bridges travel to Lancing, another side looking over their shoulder at the moment and aiming to keep clear of the bottom four.

Bridges: L.Anderson, J.Stone (D.Ferreria, 60), G.Ashley (H.Woollard, 60), M.Wilson, C.Donaghey, J.Tennent, C.Lawson (E.Hanslow, 60), B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, K.Rivera, B.Villavicencio.Unused Subs. - J.Mundy, E.Cowdrey.