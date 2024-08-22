Three Bridges make FA Cup progress at expense of Saltdean United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Bridges booked an FA Cup first qualifying round tie with Ashford United by beating Saltdean 3-1 in a preliminary round replay.

Bridges had been highly frustrated during Saturday’s first game between the two sides, with Saltdean United goalkeeper Jordan Hawkins having a superb gamee, including saving a Bobomurodov penalty, as the game finished 0-0. The replay venue was also reversed, meaning Saltdean United had a second chance of glory on their own pitch.

Bridges started slowly during the replay, with Saltdean United sticking to the same game plan as Saturday of sitting back in a compact shape and trying to frustrate. The first meaningful moment of the game didn’t happen until the 21st minute when Hawkins was quick off his line to block Splatt’s volley.

The ‘away side’ grew into the game though, and after having two penalty shouts turned down by the referee took the lead on the 40th minute. The ball was lost by Bridges in the midfield, Saltdean broke on the transition with a ball played through the defence to Middleton-Tozer, who fired his effort past Glover. Cue scenes of (premature) pandemonium.

Three Bridges in action last season | Picture: Neil Holmes

Assistant Manager Joe Kay, deputising for the absent Jamie Crellin, was clearly annoyed at the break and changed the shape to a 3-2-4-1 at the break, with Adam Adam replacing Ridwan Euba.

The second-half was all Bridges as they started on the attack from the off and Reece Hallard saw two shots saved by Hawkins, before Romain poked an effort just wide on the hour mark.

Eventually the goal that had been coming did come as dominance paid off. Reece Hallard collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled a fabulous effort into the top corner of the net, with Hawkins simply watching the ball fly past him. 1-1 and game on.

It should have been 2-1 just moments later. Hallard pulled a cross back but neither Rivera nor Adam could get a pivotal touch, and from a resulting corner after a Saltdean defender had cleared, Jamie Splatt saw a close range eventually brilliantly smothered by Hawkins.

A second goal did finally come on the 78th minute and it was from a corner routine. Bobomurodov swang a ball in, Irving saw his first attempt cleared off the line, but his second attempt with a looping header went over Hawkins head and Bridges were in the lead.

The game was made safe just a few minutes later as Hallard put the result to bed with his second of the night, and the best goal of the lot. Rivera had tricked and toyed with the Saltdean right-back before delivering an excellent cross which Hallard applied the headed finish to. 3-1 and game over.

Bridges will now travel to fellow Isthmian South East Division side Ashford United in the First Qualifying Round of this season’s FA Cup, with the game to be played on Saturday, August 31.

Bridges MOM: Reece Hallard.

Three Bridges: Glover, Ferreria, Euba (Adam), Woollard, Villavicencio (Campbell-Francis), Splatt, Romain, Bobomurodov, Hallard, Rivera, Irving (C). Unused Subs: Southwell, Kabengele, Falzon. Booked: Romain

Saltdean United: Hawkins, Yeates, Winser, Rawlinson, Bradley (Coltham-Lai), Torgenson (Ancell), Ziolkowski, Ovenden (Beebee), Middleton-Tozer (Barden), Edmeads (C), Rodgers. Unused Subs: Tant, Sudan, Whatman. Booked: Winser, Middleton-Tozer