A late equaliser meant that Three Bridges have drawn each of their last five matches, but Chichester deserved a share of the spoils, especially after looking the better side for much of the first half.

Kieran Pamment had an early effort for Bridges, but Mitch Bromage was soon called into action with good saves to deny Steve Hutchings and Lloyd Rowlatt. Noel Leighton fired wide after a promising move by the home side, but it was no surprise when City took a 29th minute lead thanks to a smart volley by the influential ROWLATT.

The first half ended with Connor Cody heading wide from a good position, but generally the home defence coped well with a side who had won five and drawn one of their previous six games.

Bridges had a much bettter second half and were level within three minutes of the restart. Brannon O’Neill’s corner was met by Curtis Gayler, whose shot deflected home off NOEL LEIGHTON.

Action from Three Bridges' match with Chichester City. Picture by Neil Holmes

Kieron Pamment came close three times in a five minute spell, including hitting a post, but City also had their chances with Mitch Bromage again denying Rowlatt from a free kick.

In the 82nd minute Bridges seemed to have made the breakthrough at last when Billy Irving’s long throw was headed in by TAD BROMAGE, who almost had another soon after before returning to his normal dominant display at the back.

But City weren’t to be denied, and after 87 minutes Rowlatt provided a dangerous free kick from the left and STEVE HUTCHINGS nudged it home to frustrate Jamie Crellin’s side once more.

Bridges Man of the Match - Tadley Bromage.

This Saturday Bridges travel to Hythe Town and next Tuesday (28th) they are at home to Sheppey United.

Bridges: M.Bromage, D.Ferreria, B.Irving, J.Tennent, T.Bromage, B.Villavicencio, C.Gayler (C.Lawson, 77), B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, M.Wilson, N.Leighton.Unused Subs. - L.Anderson, G.Ashley, J.Stone, H.Woollard.Booked - Wilson (25).