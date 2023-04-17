Three Bridges pick up vital points against Sussex rivals Littlehampton Town

The three points collected by Bridges could hardly have been more important as they strive to avoid finishing in the bottom four. But the nerves of the home supporters were showing clearly until a dramatic second goal in the 90th minute clinched the win.

Littlehampton looked the more likely scorers for much of the first half, although Noel Leighton and Kieron Pamment fired only just over. The early injury to Curtis Gayler added to the Bridges concerns too, and when a clumsy challenge by Gianni Ashley led to the referee after 33 minutes, the tension was almost unbearable.

But former Bridges player Devon Fender saw his spot kick saved by Leo Anderson.

Three Bridges celebrate a goal against Littlehampton Town. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Bridges looked more composed after the break and opened the scoring two minutes after the restart. Both Pamment and Kevin Rivera did well in the attacking move before substitute Camron Lawson guided the ball home.

But the second goal looked elusive. Brannon O’Neill’s effort from Lawson’s nice cross bounced off his knee and onto the bar, Pamment had a free kick held and another Lawson cross finished with Noel Leighton’s header deflected wide.

After seventy minutes Leighton brilliantly carved out a cross for Lawson, whose first team effort crashed off the post, and suddenly the nerves seemed to be creeping in again. Lucas Pattenden was looking particularly dangerous and Dion Jarvis should have been nearer the target with an inviting header. Tad Bromage cleared off the line, but in the last minute of normal time O’Neill won possession and created the opening for Pamment to apply the finish and leave the home supporters happy.

Bridges Man of the Match - Leo Anderson.

Bridges complete their League season with a visit to already relegated Faversham Town this Saturday.

Bridges: L.Anderson, G.Ashley, J.Stone, M.Wilson (B.Villavicencio, 74), T.Bromage, J.Tennent, C.Gayler (C.Lawson, 20), B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, K.Rivera.Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, D.Ferreria, H.Woollard.Booked - Wilson (16), O’Neill (78).