Three Bridges progress in FA Cup after win against Erith Town

An entertaining affair with Erith also contributing to a fine game before being sunk by a stunning free kick in first half added time.

Bridges had the perfect start with a good move down the left. Camron Lawson’s low cross wasn’t cleared sufficiently and Kieron Pamment struck from eight yards.

But Erith fought back, and after Leo Anderson had made a good block to deny Harry Tarylor, another loose ball came to the dangerous Alfie Eldridge for a fourteenth minute equaliser.

Bridges players celebrate. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Chances continued to come at both ends, Brannon O’Neill clearing off the line and Steadman Callender heading wide for the visitors, whilst Noel Leighton also headed just wide for Bridges. But with two minutes of added time nearing its end in this first half, Pamment skipped across the edge of the goal area evading three attempts at halting him before being felled at the fourth attempt. Up stepped Curtis Gayler for a ferocious free kick that Erith goalkeeper Mackenzie Foley didn’t see until the ball was past him.

The second half started with Foley tipping away another Gayler effort whilst Pamment was denied by the post. Eldridge came close for Erith, whose bench earned two yellow cards in the dying stages.

Six minutes of added time seemed to last an eternity as Bridges held on to take their place in the Second Qualifying Round.

BRIDGES MAN OF THE MATCH – DAN FERRERIA.

This Saturday Bridges are in FA Trophy action at home to Hullbridge Sports, who play in the Isthmian League North Division.

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreria, G.Ashley, T.Bromage, C.Donaghey, K.Rivera (M.Wilson, 46), C.Gayler, B.O’Neill, C.Lawson (B.Irving, 77), N.Leighton (A.Barbary, 90+2), K.Pamment.

Unused Subs: – M.Bromage, T.Difika, C.Collcutt, H.Woolard.

Booked – Donaghey (85), Anderson (90+4).

Erith: M.Foley, T.Ash, J.Jayaguru, R.Mahal (L.Melconian, 63), J.Trueman (T.Odedoyin, 81), M.Nosike, J.Goodchild, E.Odugowa, H.Taylor, A.Eldridge, S.Callender.

Unused Subs: – R.McClean, A.Maisey, J.Hope, C.Glover, H.Webb.

Booked – Odugowa (45+2), Goodchild (80).

Referee: Joshua Langley-Fineing