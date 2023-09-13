Three Bridges eventually won through to the next round of the Velocity Cup, but a young Burgess Hill side made them fight all the way.

Both goalkeepers made an error that led to a goal but both made excellent saves too, notably in an often exciting second half where the rainy conditions saw players slipping at vital moments.

With one eye on their F.A.Cup tie at Sheppey five days later, the Hillians gave a few debuts and could hardly have made a worse start as Bridges stole ahead in less than thirty seconds! Kevin Rivera threaded the ball through for NOEL LEIGHTON to drive forward and slip his shot beyond former Bridges keeper James Shaw.

But the visitors settled, although Bridges came close to doubling their lead when Ferreria passed to Camron Lawson, whose shot was just over. Instead it was Burgess Hill who levelled after 33 minutes when NOAH HOFFMAN met a cross from the right. And seven minutes later a miskick by Mitch Bromage gave Joseph Overy the chance to set up TOMMY BLENNERHASSETT for a tap in.

Harry Lawson came close to making it 3-1 just before the interval, but Bridges looked more determined after the break and equalised on 53 minutes when Brannon O’Neill’s corner was bundled in by LEIGHTON at the near post.

Shaw made a brilliant low save to deny Rivera, but what proved to be the winner after 72 minutes would surely be disappointing to the vociferous keeper. ETHON ARCHER’s 25 yard drive certainly had power and it swerved too, but the ball seemed to go straight through Shaw’s hands.

He did however make a couple more excellent saves as did Bromage, who was also grateful for a last ditch clearance off the line by Harvey Woollard. Last word might well have gone to the tricky Archer in added time, but Shaw this time was not to be beaten as his side exited the competition but with their heads held high.

Bridges Man of the Match - Ethon Archer.

