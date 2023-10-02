Three Bridges remain top after beating Sussex rivals

Three Bridges remain top of the League, but they started poorly and at times needed keeper Jasper Sheik to be on top form.

Broadbridge Heath started far better than their hosts and deservedly went ahead after ten minutes when Mario Quiassaca showed his strength before laying the ball to LOUIS EVANS, who finished in style. And they could have doubled their tally but for a fine save by Sheik from Sam Lemon.

Bridges responded at last after 21 minutes, a fine ball down the line by Ridwan Euba being gathered and crossed by debutant Ibrahim Jalloh for NOEL LEIGHTON to head home. Brannon O’Neill and Jalloh had further efforts saved, but shortly before half time a frantic twenty second spell saw Sheik deny the visiting side on four separate occasions!

Roshan Greensall tipped over a Leighton effort shortly after the restart, but a nudge on Tresor Difika led to O’NEILL netting from the spot after 54 minutes. The penalty decision looked a generous one, but Bridges seemed to have a better shout for one five minutes later!

The best move of the match after 65 minutes saw Ethon Archer guide the perfect pass to the overlapping DAN FERRERIA to increase the lead, and three minutes from time an O’Neill corner was headed home again by LEIGHTON.

Jalloh was just wide as Bridges suddenly threatened to net with every attack, but in added time lack of communication between Sheik and Difika gave former Bridges man MASON DOUGHTY the easy chance for a consolation goal.Bridges Man of the Match - Jasper Sheik.