Table-topping Ramsgate were brought down to earth by a resolute and determined Three Bridges side, who are living the dream at home despite the nightmare away performances.

Action from Burgess Hill v Three Bridges earlier in the season. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Only five points have been dropped from ten games at home, but the first half of this match was fairly even but with neither keeper being over exerted. But it was Bridges who gained the advantage after nineteen minutes when Brannon O’Neill’s corner was met by CURTIS GAYLER, whose fierce shot went past keeper Josh Bexon with the aid of a deflection.

O’Neill did make one goal line clearance, but the half ended with a great run by Kieron Pamment that ended with him shooting just the wrong side of the goal.

Noel Leighton was just wide from a Gayler cross before he then forced Bexon to a good low save, and the feeling was that these missed opportunities might prove fatal, especially when Tijan Jadama found himself free for a close range header. Fortunately for Bridges, the header was tame and easily held by Leo Anderson, just reward for his performance along with his splendid back four.

This 75th minute miss proved invaluable just two minutes later when Pamment produced some magical touches on the left before laying the ball neatly into the path of LEIGHTON, who wasted no time in netting.

A couple of bookings for time wasting were something of a disappointment, but this was an excellent result for the home side overall.

Bridges Man of the Match - Tadley Bromage.

It doesn’t get any easier for Bridges as this Saturday they travel to new League leaders Chatham Town, whilst on Tuesday night (7th February) they visit VCD Athletic, who sit five places and three points ahead of Bridges but having played five games more!

Bridges: L.Anderson, B.Irving, T.Bromage, J.Tennant, J.Stone, B.Villavicencio, C.Gayler (G.Ashley, 79), B.O’Neill, K.Pamment (M.Wilson, 90+1), N.Leighton (C.Lawson, 83), K.Rivera.Unused Subs. - M. Bromage, D.Ferreria.Booked - Gayler (41), O’Neill (53), T.Bromage (59), Anderson (65), Lawson (89).

