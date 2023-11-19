Three Bridges' tough spell continues with heavy defeat at Sittingbourne

This is not a good spell for Three Bridges with 15 goals conceded in the last four games, eleven of those conceded coming in three away games with only one point gained.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So, their spell at the top of the League was good while it lasted, but there needs to be a rapid change of fortune to get back in the promotion chase.

Sittingbourne certainly had their visitors on the ropes in the early stages, looking unlucky to have an offside decision go against them in the tenth minute after lovely interplay involving Donvieve Jones, Jean Baptiste Fischer and Harry Hopes, but five minutes later they deservedly went ahead when a free kick was only half cleared and Jones set up Joe Tyrie for the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Bridges gradually got back into contention and drew level six minutes before the interval when Camron Lawson laid the ball into the path of IBRAHIM JALLOH, who slammed it past Bobby Mason. And Bridges really should have gone into the break with a lead as Callum Donaghey headed wide of an open goal from Brannon O’Neill’s corner, Jalloh saw a drive pushed away and an inviting cross by Jalloh was spurned by Lawson.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin. Picture: Eva Gilbert

A definite turning point came after 56 minutes when Jalloh was pulled back by Chris Arthur, and there were more than a few calls for a red card as he seemed to be the last defender, but a yellow card was shown and this and the introduction soon after of Chris Harris gave the momentum back to the hosts.

After 66 minutes a corner was only half cleared and Fischer stabbed home the loose ball. A minute later it was Sittingbourne’s bench who earned a yellow card for insisting that Donaghey’s challenge by the centre circle should have been further punished!

In the 74th minute, a good cross from the left by Bagasan Graham was blocked by Jasper Sheik but quickly followed up by Fischer, and three minutes from the end of the ninety, Sheik did brilliantly to race out and clear only for Harris to lob back into a now empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of late half chances for Kevin Rivera and Noel Leighton were hopeful of making the scoreline more respectable, but this was a major blow after such an impressive start to the season by Jamie Crellin’s team.

Bridges Man of the Match – Ibrahim Jalloh.