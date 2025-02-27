Three in a row – Littlehampton Town hit five to ease Isthmian relegation fears

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST

It’s three wins in a row for Littlehampton Town as their hopes of staying in the Isthmian south east division grow stronger by the week.

Player-joint-boss George Gaskin inspired their latest victory, a 5-0 home win over bottom side Hythe Town on Tuesday night.

He scored two first-half goals – which were added to in the second half by a Kieron Pamment penalty and strikes from Nodirbek Bobomurodov and Evan Hoarty.

The three points took the Marigolds six points clear of the relegation zone and set them up nicely for Saturday’s home clash with Beckenham.

The goal celebrations start for Littlehampton Town against Hythe - picture by Tommy McMillanThe goal celebrations start for Littlehampton Town against Hythe - picture by Tommy McMillan
Next Tuesday they face Eastbourne Borough in their Sussex Transport Senior Cup semi-final at Lancing.

While Littlehampton move towards safety, Lancing are in the bottom four and have it all do if they’re to stay in the Isthmian south east.

They have axed Sam Morgan and replaced him with Billy Wood.

Morgan, appointed earlier in the season to take over from Jamie Hollis, paid the price for a run of defeats that have left the Lancers in the relegation zone.

Wood moves into the role having been in charge at SCFL Division 1 side AFC Uckfield since last summer.

Before that he was chairman and chief executive of Hastings United and also managed the women’s teams at Haywards Heath and Eastbourne Borough.

Wood had a baptism of fire on Saturday as a much-changed team were hammered 9-0 at Beckenham.

On Saturday it’s the Lancers’ turn to host Hythe Town

