Worthing have made two new signings and clinched the return of another of last season’s players – and one of the fresh faces wasted no time making a big impression against the club that have just let him go.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attacker Brad Doldghan is back at Woodside Road after being released a year after signing for them from Worthing. And Dolaghan marked his return with a friendly hat-trick … against a West Ham XI.

The 20-year-old has agreed terms with the Rebels, subject to FA clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After initially breaking into the first-team under Adam Hinshelwood, a prolifIc period in front of goal back in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign caught the attention of several high profile clubs. He netted seven goals in just nine appearances.

Brad Dolaghan is back - with a bang - at Worthing FC | Picture: WFC

Interest in the teenage sensation culminated in West Ham edging out several of fellow prominent suitors to secure his services that summer. He played for the Hammers’ Development Squad in the Premier League 2, before spending the second half of last season on loan at National League side Aldershot Town, making three appearances for the Shots.

Dolaghan is Worthing’s ninth signing of the summer and joins a strong selection of forwards including Nathan Odokonyero, Temi Babalola and Anointed Chukwu.

Boss Chris Agutter said: “We’re very pleased to bring Brad back to the club. Despite interest from multiple clubs at this level, Brad firmly believes Woodside Road is once again the best place to showcase his quality and develop his game – and equally we know Brad can help us continue to progress and move forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the addition of Brad we are locked and loaded in forward areas, alongside Nath, Bailey, Temi and Chuks, Brad gives us a great variety in the CF positions.

Seb Stacey has joined on loan from MK Dons | Picture: Worthing FC

“We now have different solutions for different problems which ultimately is a position we never quite got to last season with our attacking options. We’re now ready to go again.”

Dolaghan’s signing followed two deals done for goalkeepers.

Promising keeper Seb Stacey has joined on a season-long loan deal from League Two side Milton Keynes Dons – and Taylor Seymour has signed a new Reds deal as he gets to the final stage of recovery from a long-term injury.

The 19-year-old arrives having recently signed fresh terms with his parent club, MK Dons, who exercised the option in his contract to extend his stay for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Seymour has signed a new deal | Picture: Worthing FC

Stacey had loans at Potters Bar Town, AFC Dunstable and Hitchin Town last season but in February, he was recalled by his parent club in order to bolster their options between the sticks. He was named as a substitute for the Dons’ League Two matches against Bromley, Barrow and Doncaster Rovers.

Agutter said: “We’re very happy to welcome Seb to the club. When we looked at all of our respective options in the goalkeeping position, Seb was a real standout for us.

“Last season we conceded a lot of goals from set-pieces – coupled with a lot of unforced errors, which obviously highlights the importance of having a dominant aerial presence in this position. We know Seb will give us that and more.

“Thank you to MK Dons for trusting as the best place for Seb’s development. When clubs higher up the pyramid trust you with a player whom they have high hopes for it certainly helps vindicate some of the work we’re doing as a club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pushing him for a place in the starting line-up will be Taylor Seymour.

The popular goalkeeper was prevented from making a senior appearance last season as a serious knee injury curtailed his campaign in October.

He had re-signed for the Rebels last summer following six years away from Woodside Road. During that period, he featured for a number of Sussex clubs, including Crawley Town and Eastbourne Borough.

The ACL injury Seymour sustained almost nine months ago was his second significant knee injury in just over two years. The first injury ruled him out of the entirety of the 2023/24 season after signing for Burgess Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing said: “With the season fast approaching, Taylor is nearing a return to full fitness. The 23-year-old will continue to wear the number 13 for the 2025/26 campaign.”

On Saturday, Dolaghan’s second-half hat-trick on his second debut for the club inspired a 4-1 victory over a youthful West Ham XI.

Agutter handed Stacey his debut whiles Kwaku Frimpong, Odokonyero, Toby Byron and Razzaq Coleman De-Graft also started.

A bumper crowd of 2,694 spectators witnessed an opener from the young Hammers, when Dan Rigge found space down the left and expertly cut the ball back to Ryan Battrum, whose half-volley beat Stacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments after Bailey Smith had fired an effort just wide, the pacy forward levelled. The former Brighton & Hove Albion player managed to flick an effort past goalkeeper Mason Terry.

At the break, Dolaghan was among several planned alterations.

Midway through the second half, Dolaghan tussled with former teammate Josh Briggs inside the box before being brought down by the defender – and putting the penalty away himself.

With five minutes remaining, good work from Babalola resulted in Dolaghan bearing down on goal once again and he effortlessly placed a finish into the corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolaghan claimed the match ball in the dying moments when Sam Beard got to the by-line and directed a pass into the striker’s path, and he cleverly hooked the ball over his shoulder, which completely deceived the opposing defenders and goalkeeper.

Worthing’s next pre-season friendly is on Saturday (July 19) as they welcome Chatham Town to Woodside Road.