Three points to the Electric Dragons in match with TD Shipley

TD Shipley 4-0 Brighton Electricity FC in the SCFL Two.

After two days of heavy rain it was impressive that the pitch was playable and the incredible volunteers had won the battle with Mother Nature.

In the end it was a comfortable afternoon for the home team. Leccy came with a plan but fell short today. The home team started strong with a clear intention to use the space on the left. The switch of play gave the skilful Ollie Barton-Hague the opportunity to attack the Leccy’s defence but on too many occasions the final ball didn’t find its target.

Leccy had some impressive players and Chay Burt made some Messi like dribbles through the middle of the pitch. Tipu Miah also showed that on another day, he could have scored a couple.

But today was the day of the Dragons. On the 21st minute, playmaker Ollie Broad played a perfectly weighted through ball to the electric Adam Campbell-Stone. ACS took the ball in his stride and slide it past the floundering Seb Jennings.

The Dragons had other opportunities to score but they were either shooting wide or Jenning’s saved them. OBH had a great chance on 26 minutes but the keeper saved with his legs.

The moment of the match struck on the 40th minute. The home side were on the attack but the team in brown were defending well until a ball was headed out of the box and landed on Adam Campbell-Stone’s gifted right foot. ACS made the perfect contact and smashed the ball into the top corner. A strike Paul Scholes would have been proud of.

The half ended two nil and the fans queued for their refreshment’s. Delicious homemade Bread & Butter Pudding was on the menu, made by the lovely Julie. You don’t get this hospitality in Wembley!

The away side came out with purpose. They continued to play it out from the back with Micheal Russel attempting to orchestrate the attacks. The home team however, wanted to finish the game off and did so on the 49th minute. Substitute Kane Watt received the ball on the right wing and played it to Ollie Broad in the centre, Broad hit it first time past Jennings to make it 3 nil.

Another substitute who impressed was Brad Curtis. He bossed the centre of the pitch and made some crucial tackles.

With the game coming to a close, ACS could smell another hat trick. He received the ball on the left and ran towards the byline, it looked as though he was going to square it, but he managed to slide it under the keeper to make the final score 4-0.

The Dragons boss, Scott Howe was delighted and the team are now fourth in the SCFL Division Two. If the away team keep to their principles they will soon see some victories.

Next up for the mighty Dragons is a home cup tie against Rudgwick FC.