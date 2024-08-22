Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With three wins from three games, five goals scored and just one conceded, the 2024-25 Isthmian League season could hardly have started better for Lewes.

The Rooks followed up two opening-week wins with a 2-1 success over Hashtag United last Saturday, with Matty Warren and Eddie Allsopp's goals overturning an eighth-minute opener from the visitors.

Lewes manager Craig Nelson revealed afterwards how pleased he was with the comeback and how his side played overall.

“The performance was really good,” said Nelson.

Lewes' new-look team have had a flying start to the new league season | Picture: James Boyes

“I thought we dominated the game from a having-the-ball perspective and reduced them to limited chances.

“Most of their chances came from our errors, rather than them carving us open. It was even better to go three from three, keeping the momentum going for games to come.”

Having expected a tough game, Lewes were reminded of their Essex visitors’ quality in the opening exchanges when ex-Love Islander Toby Aromolaran converted a header.

However, an outstanding strike from Warren and a beautiful individual goal from Allsopp ensured the Rooks took full rewards, leading Nelson to be glowing in his praise.

“Matty was playing right-back, but the way we play, he gets freedom to move into other positions. I messaged him saying what he's doing doesn't go unnoticed because regardless of whether he's at right-back or in the middle, his performance doesn't fall.

The Rooks boss added: “It was a moment of brilliance from Eddie. That's going to be right up there as a goal-of-the-season contender.”

Away from their thrilling league form, Lewes received FA Cup news this week as they were drawn against Harefield United - who play two leagues below the Rooks - in the First Qualifying Round on Saturday 31 August.

Nelson said: “I've seen that they beat Beckenham Town in the round before, which means they can win games against higher opposition. We'll be looking into them, not taking anything for granted and making sure that we get the job done.”

More immediately, the schedule hots up this weekend with two tough games across 48 hours.

The Rooks travel to Cray Wanderers on Saturday before hosting Whitehawk on Bank Holiday Monday, which Nelson admitted poses a big logistical test.

“It's a tough one; it will be very time-consuming,” said Nelson.

“We've done the analysis on what we expect from Cray, and then it is about throwing that in the bin after the game and prepping for Monday.

“The good thing is, much of what we do is based on our principles. Any changes will just be key nuances that we've seen Whitehawk do over the last few games, and then we'll see if we can execute on Monday.

“As long as everybody stays fit and healthy, we should be fine, but it is added pressure because of how quick the turnaround is.”