Worthing United Youth beat Haywards Heath Town 4-0 in the U14 Sussex Girls’ Challenge Cup final at Culver Road – lifting a county cup for the third season running.

James Glover's side created early chances and Haywards Heath goalkeeper Fia Skagerlind denied Jasmine Browning, whose well struck shot almost opened the scoring.

But Worthing United’s pressure paid off when, picking the ball up from a throw-in just outside the box, Esme Harris took a touch, beat a defender and fired a shot on goal.

Skagerlind got a glove on the shot and forced it on to the bar but it dropped into the path of the onrushing Browning, who converted.

Worthing United U14 Girls with the cup | Picture supplied by WUFC Youth

Haywards Heath had a chance through Isabella Owen but keeper Billie Price and defender Abi Sparkes combined to deny her and the follow-up shot from Lilly Geall.

After the break Mia Balmer made it 2-0 and soon added her second.

With just a few minutes left, Worthing added a fourth through Browning.

Worthing captain Georgia Glover and vice-captain Esme Harris shared their thoughts on the final.

“We were nervous going into it because we both have played for Haywards Heath, so it was very nerve-racking, but it was a good game,” said Harris.

Glover added: “It was a challenging game, but we pulled through as a team,” added Glover.