Tight-knit Lewes players backed to come through troubling week

Lewes FC manager Craig Nelson has praised his ‘tight-knit’ side after two encouraging performances in a troubling week for the club.

Last Saturday, the Rooks went from leading second-placed Cray Valley Paper Mills 2-0 to having the game abandoned after defender Marcel McIntosh broke his leg in two places.

They responded on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw against mid-table Dulwich Hamlet, with a Gianluca Botti brace putting Lewes 2-0 up before the visitors equalised with a controversial 92nd-minute penalty.

While disappointed to lose two points, Nelson praised a full-throttle contest.

Nelson said: “On the balance of the game, I thought, credit to Dulwich. They didn't stop trying to expose the areas we were vacating. They're a good side and I thought we weathered their storms.

“To go 2-2 in the vein that we did hurts because I think the only person who’s called handball was the decision-maker.

Nelson added: “I think the corner [for Dulwich’s first goal] isn't a corner. If they don't score the first, they don't score the second one, but we've got to get to the ball better.”

In the second half against Dulwich, Lewes were forced to field Matty Warren and Alfie Allen as full-backs after Ben Mundele went down in the latest defensive injury.

With this coming after McIntosh’s season-ending injury, it has been a tough week on the fitness front.

Nelson said of McIntosh: “Unfortunately, he's suffered a double break in his tibia and fibula. We're looking at 3-6 months in cast. Most importantly in that time, it's trying to keep him mentally strong and being around him.

“It's about making sure we cater to his needs because it’s a lonely place when you get injured. We’ll band behind him.”

Lewes could easily lose momentum amongst injuries, suspensions and abandonments, but with three big recent performances, the Rooks have been impressive.

Nelson said of his players: “It’s really good to see that they've dug themselves out of where they were because it can go the other way quite horribly.

“There will always be blips in the road, but it's about how quickly they let go of that and worry about what Saturday brings.

“They're a tight-knit unit. Morale is genuinely high.

“Even in low moments, they feel they can win games and be together when doing it. As long as they continue to show up, I'm sure that the winning streak will continue at some point.”