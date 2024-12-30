Tired Robins lose unbeaten home record to slick and impressive Roffey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern Combination Premier Division league leaders hosted the team first in the form guide in the final game of 2024 at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground.

It went the way of slick and impressive visitors Roffey, who are firmly in the title picture after running out deserved 3-1 winners to inflict a first home league defeat of the season on the table topping Robins.

The scores were level at 1-1 going into half time. Hassocks had shaded the opening 45 minutes, drawing two outstanding saves from Boars goalkeeper Monty Watson-Price.

How important those interventions were became clear after the break. The Robins visibly ran out of energy, a consequence of their enthralling 2-2 Mid Sussex Boxing Day derby draw at Haywards Heath Town just 48 hours earlier.

Roffey in contrast had enjoyed five days recovery since their own 2-2 draw against Crawley Down Gatwick on Monday evening.

The Boars had the legs to carry out a quick, counter attacking game plan to perfection. From the moment Roffey made it 2-1 on the hour mark, you sensed Hassocks were not going to get back into it. A bridge too far.

Despite those Thursday morning exertions, the Robins started quickly. Jack Troak stung the gloves of Watson-Price after only eight minutes. A smart first-time volley of the rebound from tall striker Jamie Wilkes flew mere inches over the bar.

Darren Budd crashed a free kick into the wall before striking the loose ball just wide after Charlie Pitcher cleverly drew a foul from Jack Poplett.

Pitcher grew in influence as the half progressed on what was his first start since re-joining the Robins from Crawley Down Gatwick.

The 12-minute mark saw the rangy Wilkes slip in Pitcher for a one-on-one. Watson-Price spread himself to make his first significant stop of the afternoon, keeping out Pitcher’s powerful drive from close range.

From the resulting corner taken by raging Joe Bull, Watson-Price went full stretch to claw away a Dan Turner header.

120 seconds later and Roffey fashioned their first opportunity. A raid, flowing passing move through former Hassocks striker Cavan Chedzey and Jordan Mase ended with Josh Neathey bending over from inside the box.

The Boars took the lead on 16 minutes. Mase fed Neathey, who coolly rounded Fraser Trigwell before firing in from a tight angle.

Hassocks had several opportunities to equalise prior to Pitcher eventually levelling in the 44th minute. Jake LeGrange blocked on the line from Pitcher, followed by Watson-Price making the best stop the Hassocks Hotel Beacon will see this season.

Pitcher almost put in Budd with a back heel but Ash Mutongerwa did well to intercept. The loose ball fell to Wilkes, whose rocket from 15 yards looked certain to end up in the net until Watson-Price somehow reacted to fingertip it onto the bar.

It was clear by this point that the only way Hassocks were going to beat the inspired Watson-Price was with a piece of luck or a scrappy goal.

Pitcher duly provided the second of those outcomes. Turner returned a corner into the box, Pitcher rolled Mutongerwa and caught Watson-Price by surprise, scuffing a volley home when everyone including the Boars goalkeeper would have been expecting a crisp strike.

That proved to be Pitcher’s last contribution as he pulled up with a hamstring injury seconds before the half time whistle blew.

Watson-Price went onto deny Turner and Harry Furnell early in the second half before Roffey retook the lead. Another quickfire counter earned the Boars a free kick and when Trigwell could not hold the delivery, Dan Pappoe was on hand to convert from close range.

The closest Hassocks came to equalising was substitute Ruari Farrell shooting into the side netting after doing everything right in the build up to get away from Muntongerwa.

Roffey wrapped up the three points on 72 minutes. Enterprising wing play from Mase and James Pearse sliced through the Robins defence, enabling Tom Tolfrey to fire into the roof of the net from six yards.

Not the result Hassocks wanted on the pitch, but an attendance of 603 made this their biggest ever home league crowd for a game not held on a Bank Holiday or as the final match of the season.

Hassocks: Trigwell; Blake, Turner, Hendy, Bull; Furnell, Budd, Leahy, Troak; Wilkes; Pitcher. Subs: Farrell, Fair, Berry, Mundy, Enticknap (used).