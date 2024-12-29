To infinity and beyond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It finished Copthorne FC 2 Infinity FC 6 in the SCFL Division 1.

Infinity came into the match sitting eighth, Copthorne 18th. The match was held at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium at Horsham FC so there was no concern regarding the state of the pitch.

Former Horsham YM coach Mark Pulling set his Copthorne team up in a 4-4-2. Unfortunately for the Yellow Bellys, they were outclassed. There were too many players not playing their part and tracking back, especially from their left side.

Former Pompey player Shaun Gale has continued the good work of the previous manager Rich Bessey for Infinity FC. The away side from Chichester drew their Boxing Day match with Selsey and they left this game with a well-deserved three points.

Copthorne attempt an attack

Copthorne goalkeeper Temitayo Edun was in for a tough game, and conceded after just five minutes. Infinity attacked and played the ball to the left, the skilful Declan Seiden controlled the ball and curled it high past goalkeeper into the top corner.

Captain fantastic Thomas Tierney was having a great game and doubled the lead after nine minutes. Thomas had the ball on the edge of the box, he sidestepped the defender and shot low and hard into left side of the goal, 2-0.

Copthorne made some effort and hit the crossbar after 12 minutes but Infinity went straight down the other end and Edun pulled off a great one on one save. However, on 17 minutes, Tierney scored a second. Infinity broke through the middle, Copthorne failed to clear and Tierney placed it past the keeper, 3-0.

On 25 minutes, Copthorne pulled one back. The ball was crossed in and ricocheted around the area and was poked in by King. Then Copthorne arguably scored the goal of the match as their right midfielder, Luke curled in a left footed shot from around 25 yards. It was now 3-2 with just 27 minutes played.

Infinity FC score again.

Just as halftime was coming and I was ordering my hot chocolate, the hard-working Joseph Warren scored to make it 4-2 at the interval.

On 53 minutes Tayo Adekoya was introduced to the game and just three minutes later the imposing centre forward made it 5-2 to Infinity. It was another defensive calamity in the Copthorne defence which enabled the strong Tayo to control the ball and confidently beat the keeper.

On 72 minutes, the final goal came from another substitute, England beach soccer International player, Angelo Harris. Infinity came forward down the right, the ball was crossed in and the talented Harris steered the ball past Edun from 12 yards to make it 6-2.

The game began to get a bit scrappy and Copthorne began losing their composure. After a few warnings from a talented referee, Daniel Hague, the home team had their centre back sent off via two yellows cards. It was an enjoyable game but only witnessed by around 40 fans, and at £8 admission for Division One, I’m not surprised.

The GWS Man of the Match was Mason Vince for his hard work and dedication. Copthorne are in the relegation zone and Infinity are up to sixth. Next up, Copthorne play AFC Uckfield Town and Infinity are away to Storrington on January 4.