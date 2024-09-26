Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Superb entertainment at Priory Lane: two clubs – Eastbourne Borough and Slough Town – in fine current form, one goal apiece, and a contest that lurched back and forth with neither side quite landing the knock-out blow.

The Sports were swifter out of the traps in this National League South tussle, but Rebels grabbed a 15th minute lead with their first credible attack, a piercing right wing move finished by a stretching Josh Gilbert show which just pinged in off the back post.

For a long spell, Eastbourne seemed to be wading against the tide, although George Alexander twice drew acrobatic saves from Rebels’ Charlie Horlock – a Borough keeper under Tommy Widdrington. Then, with the safe haven of half-time in sight for the visitors, an Alfie Pavey equaliser set up a different second half, both tactically and psychologically.

Alfie had smashed in an emphatic finish from David Sesay’s lethal low ball. Sesay – summoned into the starting line-up only at 2.45, after a warm-up injury to Freddie Carter – had cut in behind the Slough defence. “Getting in behind” is a buzz-phrase in the current coaching dictionary, and Murray’s players do it lethally.

Frustration for Borough against Slough - but signs to be optimistic about too | Picture: Lydia Redman

The slim advantage would have suited Slough nicely, controlling the pace and pattern of play. But now we had a different agenda for the second half.

All to play for, then – and Pavey could well have turned that equaliser into a match-winning hat-trick. On the hour, as the dominant home side poured forward, the Borough striker took a lay-off from George Alexander but hammered his first-time volley too high over the Rebels’ crossbar. And with just a minute left, Dan Quick floated in a wicked cross, but Pavey’s header was too high.

In between those chances, this absorbing contest had risen notch by notch in tension. Every error was pounced on. Every turn-over brought a counter-attack as quick as a basketball game. And – while players were draining their last ounce of energy – the noisy supporters of both clubs would gladly have seen the five-minutes stoppage time stretched further!

The Rebels, reeling but resilient, summoned their forces for a last phase of attacks – home keeper Joe Wright pulling off marvellous saves, first from Gilbert and then Leon Chambers-Parillon. All square, and fair enough.

The view from the Press Bench

Simon Leslie’s impassioned appeal for support drew quite a good response. The attendance was back in four figures, and the noisily passionate core of supporters nearly took the roof off the River End stand. The match was absorbing – a physical and tactical toe-to-toe contest in which, ultimately, neither side gave way.

Any observers looking for scapegoats should hold their fire. Strikers are – forgive the pun – there to be shot at. On another day, Pavey bursts the net, Borough celebrate wildly, and he is cheered off shoulder high.

This Borough squad are learning all the time – about themselves, about how to deliver the manager’s ideas and plans, and about this National South division. And on the last point, it’s becoming clear that no single club will run away with the title: there are eight or nine contenders, and one of those (Maidstone United) is currently as low as sixteenth in the table.

But that can work well for Adam Murray’s plans – because, just as on Saturday, clubs will scrap and spar their way through the long winter ahead, taking points off each other. Stay in touch, don’t lose to your promotion rivals, and keep on improving. Yep, it’s pretty simple from the safety of the press seats…

Eastbourne Borough 3-4-3: Wright; Quick, Diarra, Sesay; Clarke (Davis 81), Williams, Odusanya, Pitblado; Pavey, Alexander, Ligendza (Klass 87) Unused subs: Ballard McBride, Harley, Gibson

Slough Town (5-3-2) : Horlock; Jackman (Roth 35), Beeden, Bayliss, Davies, Prosper; Gilbert, Chambers-Parillion, Ochieno; Lucan (Ogbonna 72), Evans Unused subs: Abisogun, Spasov, Ufuah

Referee: Gary Parsons

Attendance 1024

Star Man David Sesay (Eastbourne Borough)