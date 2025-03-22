'Together' - Scott Lindsey says it's his job to build bridges between Crawley Town fans and owners WAGMI

The last few months have been tough for everyone involved with Crawley Town.

On the pitch, results and performances have not been good enough and Reds find themselves 12 points from safety with just nine games left.

Off the pitch, tensions have been high between supports and owners WAGMI United including a confrontation in the West Stand during the Cambridge United game involving a fan and sporting director Tobias Phoenix, and former Supporter Director Sam Jordan making revelations about decision being made on a podcast this week.

But the return of Scott Lindsey may help change that. For one, it is a massive diversion for the fans having their hero manager return, and two, hopefully results will be more positive and fans will have something to cheer for.

Crawley Town fans celebrate at MK Dons last season | Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

We asked Lindsey if he sees it as his job to build those bridges between fans and owners. “Yes, I think so,” he said. “Listen, rule number one as a football manager is you win games of football. And then it kind of makes everybody a little bit happier, doesn't it? And I think when you're not winning games of football, people get frustrated with things they probably wouldn't normally get frustrated with.

“I think that we need to really remain connected. It's important to me that the fans really support the team, which they do.

“The players really give the fans something to cheer about, which they've got to work hard, they've got to do the right things and make the right decisions at the right time and play with confidence and all those sort of things that we talk about.

“I've got to make sure that I get my tactics as spot on as I can get them. Sometimes I will make mistakes. I'm a human being. We stay connected and the owners are part of that. They're a big part of that. So we need to bring everybody together, or I have to.”

Reds had an historic season last year, culminating in they incredible day at Wembley.

Lindsey said: “Let me say this to you. Last year, when we won promotion, it felt like a connected club, right? And didn't that feel great? So let's try that again. Because it doesn't feel great when the fans are having to go to the owners and so on and so forth, and the players are not performing and saying this is wrong and that's wrong. It doesn't feel great.

"So it's important that we draw the strings in and bring it all back to how it was last year. That can happen really easily when you're winning games of football, obviously. Everyone becomes happy because of that. That might not be the case at the moment because of where we are. I need to make sure that we do that, obviously. Will we do it? Remains to be seen.

"But it's important that we, like I say, draw the strings in and really try and become one team again. That's why we became so successful last year.

"In all my years of being in football, which is pretty much all my life, this is probably the first time I've known a club to be really together. Really together. I felt that last year and it's important we get back to that quickly.”