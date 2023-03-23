Top-half finish in first Isthmian League season in Littlehampton Town’s sights

Josh Short’s strike earned Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s men a draw after the Kent visitors had taken the lead just before an hour was up.
Hand felt it was a fair result and said they were looking to end the season with a good run of results and make up the gap, currently six points, between them and the south east division’s top ten.
Hand told us: “I’d say a point was a fair result. We played the better football but in terms of percentages they are a difficult side to play against.
"They get the ball in the box so consistently and put you under constant pressure. There’s no right or wrong way to play the game and I respect their way of playing – they ask you a lot of questions and it was a proper throwback game of football.
"We’d love a top-half finish and I think despite the injuries we’ve got we’re capable of doing so.
"We’re without Jordan Clark, Scott Kirkwood, Scott Faber, Joe Benn, Dave Herbert, Lewis Jenkins, Devon Fender... you couldn’t make up our luck.
"But Fintan Walsh made his full debut and was one of the best players on the pitch.”
The Marigolds also have the defence of the RUR Cup to look forward after winning it last year – they’ve reached the quarter-finals.
Meanwhle Lancing slipped to a 1-0 loss at VCD. Here’s the report from their game plus news of Worthing Women and Wick FC.