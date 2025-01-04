Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mo Faal completed a 26-minute hat-trick in the first half as the Rebels demolished Torquay United 5-1 in the last 32 of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Undeniably fortunate to be in the Fourth Round of the competition, Chris Agutter’s side looked to take full advantage of the opportunity having been reinstated into the competition at the expense of Gosport Borough.

The Rebels showed just one change from their goalless draw on New Year’s Day with Eastbourne Borough, as Temi Babalola returned to the starting eleven, replacing the departing Kane Wills in a change of shape, with two up top.

The visitors had the first real opportunity of the match and what an opportunity it was just eight minutes in. Will Jenkins Davies had beaten Joe Partington in a foot race to get onto a ball in behind before rounding Chris Haigh who rushed out to meet him.

Celebrations at Woodside Road as Mo Faal leads the rout of Torquay | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Positioned on the wide left of the 18-yard box, Jenkins Davies picked his head up and spotted Jordan Thomas who received it inside the six-yard box, and with virtually an open goal, he turned it wide.

After the early let-off, the Rebels took full control of the contest and got themselves in front after 15 minutes. Haigh played a long, direct ball forward, looking as if to target Babalola initially, but the ball went in behind the Torquay defence and into the path of Faal completely uncontested. Faal took full advantage one-on-one, lobbing the ball beautifully over the head of keeper James Hamon.

On the half-hour mark, captain Joel Colbran doubled his side’s advantage. Glen Rea delivered a glorious cross to the far post where Colbran was there to head home from close range.

Moments later, the rampant Rebels made it three and it was Faal with a quite incredible strike from the forward who was virtually on the byline as he volleyed it over the keeper, off the post and in! It’s the type of goal that will be played on repeat for weeks and is well worth looking out for on the highlights.

Around five minutes later, he completed his hat-trick. Sam Beard crossed in from a deep left position directly to the feet of Faal who turned it in at the near post. Everything he was touching was turning to gold!

The Rebels had more chances before the conclusion of the half through Danny Cashman, Colbran and Glen Rea, but the score remained at 4-0 at the interval.

Gulls boss Paul Wotton made three changes at the break as he looked to plug a few gaps that the Rebels had been taking advantage of all afternoon. Chances were few and far between for either side in the second 45 minutes, with Jordan Young having the first real opportunity of the half more than 20 minutes in, which Haigh saved well.

Faal’s fine performance came to an end on 69 minutes, when he was replaced by Bailey Smith up top.

Just a few minutes later, the Gulls got themselves a consolation goal as Young whipped his free-kick from some 20 yards into the top corner.

But, a consolation was all it was and the Rebels had the last laugh through Cashman. It was good work down the left from Babalola to set up the midfielder who lined one up from the edge of the area. His shot took a huge deflection and looped over Hamon, into the back of the net.

Further changes were made, including the introduction of Dylan Walter for his first team debut, as the Rebels cruised to victory.

The win puts them into the fifth rund of the FA Trophy for the first time in their history. The draw is on Monday.

Worthing scoop £5,250 in prize money for this win and the next round is scheduled for February 1.

It’s a different cup competition to look forward to for Chris Agutter’s side on Tuesday night as they welcome Horsham in the quarter-final of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup.