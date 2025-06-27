'Total football' - Liverpool goalkeeper reveals what attracted him to join Crawley Town

Crawley Town’s new number one Harvey Davies says ‘total football' is what attracted him to sign on loan from Liverpool.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davies became Crawley’s fourth new signing this season when it was announced that he had signed a one-year loan deal from the Champions of England, Liverpool.

The 21-year-old spent a season on loan at Crewe, playing 27 games, including the two games against Crawley, conceding a total of 38 goals in Crawley’s promotion winning season, but was not in the squad for the playoffs, so he knows the way Crawley plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first interview with the club, Davies also mentioned what attracted him to the club. Davies said “It was speaking to the Manager, knowing how much he wanted me, and we had a good conversation. He showed me exactly how he wanted to play, and I felt like I suited the system really well from the few games that I played at Liverpool. I felt like I could come here and slot right in.

Harvey Davies gives his first interview as a Crawley Town player | Picture: CTFC

“I was at loan at Crewe so obviously I played against this system. It was just total football, and I knew that’s what the manager wanted and that’s why I felt quite comfortable coming here,” Davies added.

Moving down south for the first time, Davies said “it’s a different challenge, not having family and friends just touching distance, but I’m sure it’ll be fine because all the lads here straight away got on really well with so it’s home from home, I’m sure.”

Despite his young age, Davies has been on the bench for Liverpool in the Champions League against Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, so feels he is more that prepared for what’s to come. Davies said: “I feel like I’m a lot more ready and prepared more than I was when I was at Crewe, and that taught me a lot of good lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I improved a lot and then staying in the building at Liverpool last year helped me a lot. I feel a lot more ready.”

With the first pre-season games just days away, Davies can’t wait to get started. “I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he said. “There’s a few really good games this preseason, obviously Palace, Southampton and Hearts, so I am looking forward to it and there’ll be a few good tests ready to get started for the season.”