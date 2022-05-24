Tottenham and Arsenal to battle it out for Brazilian striker, Chelsea defender to leave in the coming days

Tottenham are poised to compete with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus after beating their rivals to a place in next season’s Champions League.
The Telegraph is reporting that Jesus’s agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has confirmed holding talks with Arsenal already, revealing the Brazil forward is interested in the “project” under Mikel Arteta.
Pettinati also says there are six more clubs interested in his client, who will decide his future this summer. It is understood that he is aware of Spurs’ interest in a deal.
According to the Mail, the 34-year-old is out of contract next month and has been discussing his future with a number of clubs, but will sign for Tottenham pending a medical.
Mikel Arteta is pushing Arsenal to make an opening £25 million bid for Leicester midfielder, Youri Tielemans.
The Times is reporting that Arteta has identified Tielemans as one of his leading summer targets, with the Arsenal manager making a number of background checks on the Belgium international.
Tielemans has one year left on his Leicester contract and, ideally, wants to play in the Champions League next season.
In the Daily Star, Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace would love to bring Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park next season.
Midfielder Gallagher has been a stand-out player on loan at Palace, bagging eight goals and five assists, earning an England call-up in the process.
The 22-year-old now returns to parent club Chelsea, where it is believed he wants to force his way into Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's first team next season.
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will be announced as a Barcelona player in the coming days, according to Spanish Sport.
The 26-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in June and he will join the Spanish club on a free transfer – having played 34 games for the Blues this season.