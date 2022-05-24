Tottenham and Arsenal to battle it out for Brazilian striker, Chelsea defender to leave in the coming days

Tottenham are poised to compete with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus after beating their rivals to a place in next season’s Champions League.

Pettinati also says there are six more clubs interested in his client, who will decide his future this summer. It is understood that he is aware of Spurs’ interest in a deal.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to the Mail, the 34-year-old is out of contract next month and has been discussing his future with a number of clubs, but will sign for Tottenham pending a medical.

The Times is reporting that Arteta has identified Tielemans as one of his leading summer targets, with the Arsenal manager making a number of background checks on the Belgium international.

Tielemans has one year left on his Leicester contract and, ideally, wants to play in the Champions League next season.

Midfielder Gallagher has been a stand-out player on loan at Palace, bagging eight goals and five assists, earning an England call-up in the process.

The 22-year-old now returns to parent club Chelsea, where it is believed he wants to force his way into Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's first team next season.