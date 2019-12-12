Tottenham Hotspur run riot to beat Lewes

Angela Addison’s hat-trick and a brace from Lucy Quinn before half-time ensured Tottenham Hotspur coasted to victory in their final FA Women’s Continental League Cup group game.

While Karen Hills’ side went into the encounter already knowing they couldn’t qualify for the knockout stages, the hosts ran riot at The Hive as Lucia Leon completed the 6-0 triumph after the break.

Tottenham raced out of the blocks and came within a whisker of taking the lead after seven minutes when Coral-Jade Haines’ header at the back post cannoned off the woodwork.

Quinn was causing all sorts of problems for Lewes and it was no surprise when she delivered the breakthrough, curling in Haines’ free-kick lay-off into the top right corner of the goal.

Lewes suffered another blow on 16 minutes when goalkeeper Faye Baker went off injured, with Sammy Quayle coming on in her place as centre back Amy Taylor pulled on the gloves.

Megan Wingsutton tested Tottenham’s Chloe Morgan with Lewes’ first real attempt at goal but just as they looked to get back on level terms, the hosts doubled their lead on 23 minutes.

Quinn once again found the back of the net, converting from the penalty spot to give Tottenham some breathing space following a handball in the box from Filippa Savva.

Lewes looked for a quick response and Morgan was called into action just before the half hour to deny Wingsutton before Spurs put the game beyond reach with three quickfire goals.

Addison grabbed her first on 34 minutes with a curling effort from a tight angle and then pounced on the rebound from Rosella Ayane’s shot to smash home her second of the game.

She completed her hat-trick on 38 minutes after bundling the ball home to put Spurs five goals to the good at the break before Leon made it a super six after the restart.

Lewes went close on multiple occasions to scoring a consolation – and even had an Emily Donovan goal ruled out for offside – but Spurs were able to maintain their clean sheet.

To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com

Tottenham’s Lucy Quinn said: “We had three of the kids come in and play some minutes for us and cup games are really good occasions when stuff like that can happen.

“They played really well so they’ll probably be kicking me out of the team quite soon which is a bit scary but it was good to have them and it was a good result.

“You want to impress with every game. It’s another game of football and you have to treat every game the same, we work on things throughout the week and throughout the season.

“You can’t just waste an opportunity to play a game against another team, they are all as important and it’s a long process so it’s all part of the puzzle. It’s all about standards.

“We gave the kids a chance and experience of first-team football but even though we were comfortable, we’re ambitious and we set certain standards for ourselves.”

Simon Parker, Lewes Assistant Manager, said: “We had nothing to lose tonight and used the opportunity to give some of our players a well-earned debut for the first team.

“The newcomers really stepped up to the challenge and played really well. Having started at centre-back, Amy Taylor did an incredible job stepping up to play in goal when our keeper went off injured after just 15 minutes. She nearly saved a penalty and wasn't at fault for any of the goals.

“That showed true fighting spirit. Spurs were obviously very strong and the four goals scored in 15 minutes in the first half showed their quality.

“But we're pleased to have conceded just the one goal in the second half and created a lot of chances. We walk away heads held high."

Tottenham Hotspur (4-5-1): Chloe Morgan; Lucia Leon, Jenna Schillaci (C), Sofia Stovold, Megan Wynne; Rachel Furness, Elish Sulola, Coral-Jade Haines, Rosella Ayane, Lucy Quinn; Angela Addison

Substitutes: Renea Jarrett for Furness 45, Gemma Davison for Stovold 62

Substitutes not used: Becky Spencer, Josie Green, Chloe Peplow, Anna Filbey, Siri Worm

Goals: Quinn 14, 22, Addison 34, 36, 38

Lewes (4-1-2-3): Faye Baker; Rhian Cleverly, Amy Taylor, Emma Jones, Ava Rowbotham; Meghann Wingsutton; Charley Boswell, Emily Donovan; Joni Peter, Filippa Savva, Annie Timoney

Substitutes: Sammy Quayle for Baker 16

Substitutes not used: Tiggy Webb, Ava Hutson, Skye Bacon

Attendance: 205