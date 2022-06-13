Tottenham interested in Christian Eriksen and Richarlison

Christian Eriksen has decided to pursue a new challenge as he prepares to wave goodbye to Brentford, according to reports.
According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Eriksen would ideally like to play Champions League football, which would help Tottenham's chances of resigning the Denmark playmaker.
The Daily Star is reporting that Tottenham are in advanced negotiations to sign Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison for £51 million.
Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking options with both Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura expected to leave this summer.
Richarlison reached double figures for Everton last season, and his goals helped Frank Lampard's side beat the drop.
Chelsea are now really close to signing goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are pushing for the deal after Real Madrid had a bid rejected.
Talks are in progress with Chelsea to get the deal done soon for the American goalkeeper, with a fee expected to be in the region of £10 million.
Matteo Guendouzi has revealed he is adamant William Saliba will return to Marseille next season as uncertainty over his Arsenal future continues.
Saliba impressed during his loan spell in Ligue 1 last season, helping Marseille finish second and qualify for the Champions League for just the second time in the last eight years.
Guendouzi himself has already secured a permanent departure from north London, with his exit confirmed in March, and the France midfielder has now claimed he will be working hard to get Saliba back to Stade Velodrome.