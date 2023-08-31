Tough Isthmian start for Broadbridge Heath – but Simmons stays upbeat
The Bears had their chances – including two disallowed goals – against a Chichester side that started in sluggish fashion on Monday and the nature of the defeat stung.
Simmons said: “I was disappointed, not because we lost – because Chichester are a very good side and will definitely be up there this season – but with the mistakes we made, and that the overall quality wasn’t there.
“That being said, we were unlucky not to be 1-0 up. Looking back at the video, I’d say Mario [Quaisacca] was well onside when he scored and maybe it could have been a different afternoon had the goal been given.”
With Chichester pulling away in the second half, the Bears were left to rue what might have been as they failed to build on Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cray Valley PM.
Simmons says the Bears can learn from City, who also beat them on penalties in a recent Velocity Trophy tie: “Chi were excellent on both occasions and are a very professional setup. I will be surprised if they are not in the play-offs.
“The level is better and we are still finding our feet. You get punished for every mistake and we just need to start taking more of our chances.
“It’s been a tough start for us playing Sheppey, Cray, Chichester and Beckenham, who were all right up there last season.”