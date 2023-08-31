Broadbridge Heath manager Chris Simmons reflected on a ‘tough start’ to life in the Isthmian south east division after his side’s 3-0 defeat to Chichester City.

The Bears had their chances – including two disallowed goals – against a Chichester side that started in sluggish fashion on Monday and the nature of the defeat stung.

Simmons said: “I was disappointed, not because we lost – because Chichester are a very good side and will definitely be up there this season – but with the mistakes we made, and that the overall quality wasn’t there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That being said, we were unlucky not to be 1-0 up. Looking back at the video, I’d say Mario [Quaisacca] was well onside when he scored and maybe it could have been a different afternoon had the goal been given.”

With Chichester pulling away in the second half, the Bears were left to rue what might have been as they failed to build on Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cray Valley PM.

Simmons says the Bears can learn from City, who also beat them on penalties in a recent Velocity Trophy tie: “Chi were excellent on both occasions and are a very professional setup. I will be surprised if they are not in the play-offs.

“The level is better and we are still finding our feet. You get punished for every mistake and we just need to start taking more of our chances.