Tough test passed by Yapton - Steyning and Worthing United are flying
Yapton faced their toughest task of the season so far as Rangers never gave up fighting.
In an even and goalless first half, Yapton goalkeeper Lee Dummer made several smart saves and it was not until the 74th minute that Connor Jones sent in a long cross that looped over the 'keeper and dropped inside the far post for the winner.
The Rangers centre-half was sent off and Yapton created and missed several more chances.
…
Yapton Res 2 Barns Green 1
West Sussex Lge, Div 3C
The league leaders kept up their unbeaten record and suffered in the first half when the visiting goalkeeper excelled and Barns Green took the lead on 35 minutes.
After the break, a long throw was headed on and Callum Doyle equalised with a fierce volley. Later, Dan Gill was brought down and Kieran Mills converted the penalty.
…
It was a mixed weekend for local SCFL sides.
As reported on the back page Lancing lost 2-0 at home to Guernsey, while Wick were well beaten – 4-0 at home to Forest Row.
Shoreham led against Lingfield but were undone by late goals and lost 4-3, but Steyning’s fine start continued with a 5-0 romp at home to Seaford that left the Barrowmen fifth in the standings,
In Division 1, East Preston drew 0-0 at home to Dorking B, Mile Oak were beaten 4-0 at home by Billingshurst, Arundel won 3-1 away to Ringmer, that match played at Lewes FC, while Worthing United won 1-0 at home to Loxwood.
The Mavericks are the highest placed Herald-area team in the Division 1 table, sitting in fourth place.