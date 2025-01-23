Broadbridge Heath in action at Burgess Hill in November - and they host them in the return game this weekend | Picture by Lynden Humphrey

It’s been a tough week for Broadbridge Heath with a late goal condemning them to a 3-2 defeat at Sheppey on Saturday and a Croydon comeback denying them a home win in midweek.

Sheppey United 3 Broadbridge Heath 2

Isthmian south east

Football can be so cruel at times especially when your team loses a match to a goal scored late in the game – but for Heath that’s the third time in our last four games that they’ve conceded a goal in the closing minutes costing the team the loss of four points.

For the trip Heath were without their leading goal-scorer Mark Goldson whose flown off to colder climates to practice his skiing but the good news was that the bench included Louis Evans and Sam Lemon who have been missing through injury for far too long.

Heath created the first chance of the match when Tad Bromage headed a Callum Dowdell free-kick into the hands of the Sheppey goalkeeper Aiden Prill while at the other end Eitel Goueth tried his luck with a right foot shot from distance that was gathered comfortably by Bears keeper Alfie Hadfield.

The deadlock was broken on 12 minutes and it the same combination as before with Dowdell swinging in a right wing free kick which was headed goalwards by Bromage at the far post, the ball came off a defender and went straight back to Bromage who made sure the second time with a right foot shot into the bottom left corner.

The home-side equalised midway through the half when Victor Alye converted a Gil Carvalho left wing cross with a cheeky back-heel from 6 yards.

On 35 minutes Rhys Wyborn had a great chance to give Sheppey the lead when Goueth played the ball into the path of the defender but somehow he blasted his shot over the crossbar from 12 yards and it remained 1-1 at the break.

Sheppey had the perfect start to the second half when within seconds of the kick-off the ball was played forward to Daniel Bradshaw who forced his way into the penalty area between Terry and Bromage, there was contact and down he went, an easy decision for the match referee pointing to the penalty spot. Bradshaw put the ball on the spot and coolly converted past Hadfield.

After that chances were few and far, for Heath Mason Doughty shot wide of the mark on 55 minutes and for Sheppey James Taylor’s shot crashed against the top of the crossbar.

Heath manager Chris Simmons turned to the bench to help change the game by bringing on Louis Evans, Sam Lemon, Andy Waddingham and Eugene Moteane and it was Moteane who scored the equaliser with 3 minutes of normal time remaining.

Having received the ball wide on the right, the Under 23 striker swung in a left foot cross towards the 6 yard box, with Waddingham and Lemon both running in the Sheppey keeper stayed on his line and the ball evaded everyone to go straight in at the far post to make it 2-2.

Heath continued to push forward in search of the winning goal with Louis Evans shooting over the crossbar and Doughty pulling his left foot shot wide of the post but with time almost up the hosts attacked down the left, the ball was swung in towards the far post to Goueth who somehow got between Hadfield and Jamie Chesworth to bundle the ball across the line.

Tough luck on the Bears who on the balance of play deserved a point from the game but I’m sure they’ll be times between now and the end of season when the shoe will be on the other foot.

Simmons said afterwards: “It’s been a tough few weeks with injuries and games which are starting to take their toll on the lads, I think that’s the 4th or 5th time we have conceded in either stoppage time or the last few minutes, at the moment we are just not being clinical enough in both boxes.”

Heath: Hadfield, Sim (Chesworth 40), Terry, Marino (Waddingham 77), Bromage, Peters, Dowdell (Moteane 74), Parmiter, Croal (Evans 62), Doughty, Adam (Lemon 67).

Broadbridge Heath 2 AFC Croydon Athletic 2

Isthmian south east

There are only 34 miles between the two sides but oddly this was the first ever meeting of the clubs when the Bears played host to the Rams of AFC Croydon Athletic on a cold winter’s evening at the BodyMould Community Stadium.

And the Rams were given a great chance to take an early lead when skipper Tad Bromage under-hit a back pass to goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield allowing Ibby Akanbi to intercept the pass and shoot narrowly wide of the post.

But with Hadfield committed to the challenge the Heath keeper brought down the Rams striker and a penalty was awarded. Up stepped the Croydon centre-forward Shay Brennan who struck a right foot shot – but the keeper guessed the right way and made a superb save low to his left to deny the much-travelled striker.

The game flowed from end to end with Heath creating the better chances but unable to put the final finish to their attacks. Jamie Chesworth struck a free-kick from distance which was gathered comfortably by the Rams goalkeeper Amadou Tangara, Mason Doughty was challenged just as he was about to fire home and Callum Dowdell had his shot blocked by a defender but when the opening goal came it was fairly straight-forward.

Sal Marino won a corner on the left midway through the half, the ball was played in by Dowdell to the far post to Brad Peters who simply nodded it in from close range.

On 27 minutes, Eugene Moteane, making his first team starting debut, ran with pace at the Croydon defence and unleashed a left foot shot from the edge of the box which was superbly saved, one handed, by Tangara diving to his left to push the ball wide of the post.

Heath continued to create the lion’s share of chances with Dowdell blasting a right foot shot high over the crossbar and Doughty doing likewise minutes later but the second goal, on 39 minutes, was well worth waiting for when Dowdell received the ball wide on the left and cut inside past three defenders before rifling a right foot shot from 20 yards that flew like an exocet missile past the diving Tangara into the top right corner to give his team a 2-0 lead at the break.

The visitors started the second half on the ascendency, pinning Heath back for long periods, Hadfield was forced to make a superb save to deny Akanbi when he was through on goal and minutes later the Heath stopper did likewise to deny Nya Kirby but the pressure finally told on 56 minutes when a long throw-in from the left found its way to Brennan on the edge of the box who struck a right foot shot into the bottom right corner.

The Rams continued to attack and Hadfield was in action again on 66 minutes to push a dipping shot from Akanbi over the crossbar but he could do nothing to stop the equalising goal on 76 minutes when Ellijah Anthony came running from deep to hammer a right foot shot from 16 yards that flew past Hadfield into the netting.

Heath ended the match well, with Doughty shooting from distance just over the bar and Adam Adam firing a low shot straight at Tangara but a draw was probably the right result.

Heath: Hadfield, Terry, Chesworth, Marino, Bromage, Peters, Dowdell, Parmiter (Waddingham 83), Doughty (Adam 82), Evans (Cranmer-Flynn 56), Moteane (Lemon 78).

Heath host Burgess Hill Town this weekend – hoping to complete the double over the Hillians, having been the most recent side to beat them in the league, with a 3-0 win at Leylands Park in November,