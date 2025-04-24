Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Saturday – with the Borough catching breath in between two vital National South games – was actually anything but football-free in Eastbourne. And the Herald took a rare opportunity to drop in at the Saffrons, where the Town were hosting Phoenix Sports.

It’s rather like renewing your marriage vows: catching up with old acquaintances, sharing the fairly simple joys of a pint or a cup of tea with people who’ve been around local football for decades.

Airs and graces are in short supply, but in brilliant April sunshine the welcome is all the warmer. Ray Tuppen, physio guru, is there, with the likes of Dave Winterton – whose son Chris is in goal – and Tobi Hutchinson. And too many others to name.

Dave Shearing is the Town chairman, or chairperson – evidently a new convert to political correctness! Over the years, Dave has been associated with most clubs in the area, and he’s utterly indestructible.

Eastbourne Town celebrate a goal at the Saffrons - and the team have had plenty to toast this season | Picture: Josh Claxton

He is the Page 3 pin-up in the match programme, with a broad smile, a bright yellow ETFC jacket, and the Town Hall clock in the background (rather shamefully still in disrepair, by the way!).

Lord of all he surveys, Shearing waves an arm across the green turf of the Saffrons. “How many pitches are in such a great shape as ours, in the middle of April?” The Sports Club has a full-time groundsman, something that few football clubs at this level can boast.

Following promotion to Step 4 this time last year, Town needed a new ground grading and official inspection. Evidently the dimensions of the home dressing room were fractionally short, Dave explains - and they had to shift the showers by a whole metre.

The Chairperson himself is unmoved: “Who wouldn’t want to play – or spectate – here at the Saffrons? We have all the facilities we need, and although we couldn’t climb higher up the Pyramid – why would we want to?”

Town boss Jude Macdonald

Oh and by the way, the new grading entailed fitting a new media desk – and Town did so – but since nobody used it (your Herald reporter always prefers to stand behind the dugouts anyway!) the desk has been quietly taken out again.

If Mr Shearing now gets an unannounced visit from someone in an Isthmian League blazer, we promise to hastily relocate our vantage point and have a quick photo taken to prove it.

Anyway, there is an Isthmian South East fixture to complete: Jude Macdonald’s Town squad have coped admirably with Step 4 after last season’s promotion and they sit comfortably in mid-table. The visitors Phoenix Sports arrived as a team whose relegation would be confirmed if they failed here.

In fact Phoenix turn out to be, well, the best losing side the Herald had seen for years. The match is almost a mis-match, with the home side strong, organised and experienced – against a Sports outfit who are inventive, flexible and almost crazily adventurous.

Their tempo is the footballing equivalent of a calypso band, and they are trying to play the sort of one-touch football that we see from a Fulham or a Bournemouth. Left winger Isaac Thompson, loose-limbed and dreadlocked, is impossible to pin down. But the end product is missing.

Do note that we did say ‘trying’ to play that way. It’s high-risk and far from error-free – but it’s a joy to watch. Town, meanwhile, do look slightly bemused but they stand their ground and wait for the next Phoenix error.

The game flows back and forth, remaining goalless until a few minutes before half-time, when Phoenix goalkeeper Andrew Zambrand-Reascos – who must be the smallest keeper in the division – brings down a Town striker for a nailed-on penalty. James Stone converts for 1-0, and we head for the half-time tea bar.

The second half sees a reshuffle in the Phoenix ranks – and that man Isaac Thomson is switched from left wing to right back. Talk about total football.

The visitors cannot quite recapture their first-half momentum, and they rather run out of steam. The home side spurn two easy chances to nail the game, one struck straight at the keeper and the other blazed wide, but it doesn’t matter in the end.

One-nil to Town, then, an enjoyable afternoon in the Saffrons sunshine, and a welcome reminder that so-called “lower league” football has much to be proud of. Will we see Eastbourne United win through the play-offs and join Town at Step 4? Oh, and will those upstarts from Langney Sports climb to the National League?

It’s been quite a season for this footballing town.