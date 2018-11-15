Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood tops Aguero, Hazard and Kane

Eastbourne’s James Norwood is currently the joint-top goalscorer in England’s top four divisions.

The former Eastbourne Town striker has scored 12 league goals this season for Tranmere Rovers, with only Brentford’s Neal Maupay matching him.

Norwood has netted more than Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard and even England captain Harry Kane.

Norwood has been a huge part of Tranmere Rovers’ success this season, with the club currently sitting fourth in League Two. “I love the club,” said Norwood. “I love the lads, love playing for the gaffer. My head’s here. I want to be a part of something special at this club.”

Last September Norwood won the League Two Player of The Month award and he hasn’t slowed down, scoring five times in his last three games across the league and the FA Cup.

Norwood started his career at Eastbourne Town where he netted 96 goals in 50 games before moving to Exeter City.

Norwood aims to maintain his form when Tranmere travel to Crewe on Saturday as his side push for back-to-back promotions.