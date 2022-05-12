The Manchester City forward's agent has said the Brazilian international is giving serious consideration to the transfer.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are reportedly open to a swap deal which would see Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso transfer to Barcelona.

In exchange, 21-year-old right back Sergino Dest and goalkeeper Neto could move to Stamford Bridge from the Catalan giants.

The Guardian is reporting that Arsenal have held talks with Gabriel Jesus over a summer move. The Manchester City forward's agent has said the Brazilian international is giving serious consideration to the transfer.

Jesus has another year on his contract at City but the Guardian said the striker refused last month to commit his future to the club and the impending arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund has heightened the likelihood he would depart the Premier League champions.

Tottenham have been closely watching Everton’s survival bid and have an interest in Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Ben Godfrey ahead of the next window, the Telegraph has reported.

Spurs are set to freshen the squad in the summer when Antonio Conte completes his first campaign at the club and the paper is reporting that Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura could be on their way out as part of the shake-up.

Crystal Palace still hope to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer, the club’s chairman, Steve Parish, has said to the Athletic.

Gallagher, 22, has enjoyed a fine season on loan at Selhurst Park, scoring eight goals in 31 games for Patrick Vieira’s side.

However, Palace face a fight to keep the midfielder after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he would be happy to welcome the player back into his squad next season, the Athletic said.