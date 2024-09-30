Tributes paid to ex-Worthing manager and former Chelsea, Fulham and Brentford midfielder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to form Worthing manager Barry Lloyd, who died last week aged 75.

Barry managed the side during one of the club's most successful periods, winning the Isthmian League Division 2 and Division 1 titles back-to-back, as well as leading the club to the second Round of the FA Cup in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club held a minute’s applause in memory of Barry before their FA Cup win over Dartford on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Rowley was Barry’s assistant manager for both his spells as Worthing manager.

Former Worthing manager Barry Lloyd | Picture courtesy of Worthing FC

He said: “Along with his former players, I was incredibly saddened to hear of Barry's passing following his short illness and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barry was very well liked and respected not just by myself but by all those who were fortunate and good enough to have played under and reported to him as Worthing's first full time Manager.

“He never deviated from playing a robust and consistent 4-4-2 system which was key to our huge success in the early 80's.

“He always kept things simple and once he'd got his way of playing across he didn't say much on match days, nor did he need to, as all the players both individually and as a team understood exactly what was expected of them.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Barry. It was always great fun and I will fondly remember him as a good friend and a great manager. RIP Barry.”