Tributes have poured in from non-league football in Sussex and beyond while an announcement on social media received more than 53,000 views and numerous comments from friends and former opponents expressing their sadness at the passing of a true gentleman.

He actually started his distinguished life in football as a 16-year-old centre-half at Littlehampton and later played for Selsey but the vast bulk of his time was spent at the top of Coomes Way.

“Keith held just about every position imaginable at the club,” said his brother Jack.

Keith Croft, known as Mr Wick, who has passed away | Picture supplied by Wick FC

“He was a good centre-half who was a lovely striker of the ball and when he wasn’t playing he was tidying the place up, making sure everything was running smoothly as possible, raising funds, looking after the pitch, tidying up the dressing-rooms and washing the kits.

“He was up there so much his wife used to bring his Sunday dinner to the clubhouse.”

Jack and Keith’s other brother Arthur were at Wick’s game against Worthing United at Lyons Way on Saturday and were presented with a bouquet of flowers in a classy touch from the home side.

The flowers presented to Keith's brothers by Worthing FC, who also staged a minute's silence | Picture supplied by Wick FC

The Dragons players wore black armbands and there was a perfectly observed minute’s silence before kick-off which will be repeated before next Tuesday’s home game with East Preston (7.30pm).

Wick released a statement about their former chairman and president, who was 72, which said: “Keith gave his all for the club and for many, many years ran it himself through tough times, from maintaining the pitch to working on raising revenue so his beloved club could continue year after year.

“In our last conversation, Keith said he was so pleased and relieved to see that after years of struggle Wick FC is back on the rise and heading in the right direction.