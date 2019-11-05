Tricks and treats on display at girls’ football day with Brighton's Laura Rafferty and Fliss Gibbons

A free football day for girls took place on Halloween at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Delivered by Albion in the Community, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club’s official charity and backed by American Express, the session forms part of the charity’s wider efforts to encourage more girls to play football throughout Sussex.

The day-long sessions are held three times a year on the Community Pitch at the Amex Training Ground, with up to 60 free places available at each session to girls of all playing abilities (including beginners).

Brighton & Hove Albion stars - defender Laura Rafferty and left-back Fliss Gibbons joined the session to demonstrate their skills, answer questions and provide encouragement.

The initiative is funded by American Express, Official Shirt Sponsor of Brighton's FA Women’s Super League team. The day included warm ups, shooting, dribbling, small–sided matches and tournaments. Amex colleagues helped organise the session and provided support as assistant coaches and match officials.

The girls participated in practical drills to help develop their technical skills, self-confidence and encourage teamwork.

In August, American Express confirmed a multi- year extension of its long-term partnership with BHAFC, which included specific and additional investment for women’s and girls’ football, reflecting both the Company’s and the Club’s strong commitment to inclusion and diversity.

This year 180 girls from across Sussex will have participated in the programme.

For more information about future sessions telephone: 01273 878277 or email: development@albioninthecommunity.org.uk.