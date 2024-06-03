Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham FC have confirmed that a trio of club stalwarts have all extended their stay at the club for a seventh consecutive year.

Racking up over 700 appearances between them, since 2018, Hornets captain Jack Brivio, Harvey Sparks, and Lee Harding have been ever-present during the club's most successful period, and have become firm fan favourites each winning the Supporters' Player of the Season award during their time at the club.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “Jack showed great loyalty to the club this year, turning down some big offers to stay.

“I thought he possibly had his best season for us last season, in so many ways, and we're glad he's staying on.

Fan favourites Jack Brivio (centre) and Lee Harding (third from left) have committed their futures to Horsham. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

“He's a vital part of what we do, a great person for the group, grown into the captaincy down the years and is possibly the best player to ever play for the club, pound for pound, with the amount of time he's been here and how consistently good he's been."

He continued: “Lee has been very consistent and is a Horsham legend now. He has been brilliant in numerous positions over the last nine months, and was a huge loss for the play-off semi.

“A fantastic person and very popular with our team and supporters. I'm buzzing for him to stay and carry on his time here.”

And finally, on Sparks, Di Paola said: “Last year, he really improved as the season went on. He had a slow start as welcoming his new-born baby affected his pre-season plans, but Harv is 'Mr Steady-Eddie' for Horsham.

Popular defender Harvey Sparks has also extended his stay at Horsham. Picture by John Lines

“I am so pleased he got the credit he did the year before last, winning all the end of season awards, because he's been an unsung hero for us and, like I said, as last season went on, he got back to where he needs to be.

“Hopefully if he can get a good pre-season under his belt and get him fit and firing again, we'll have the Harvey we know who can play consistently for 50 games a season.”