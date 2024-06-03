Trio of Horsham FC stalwarts commit for a seventh consecutive year
Racking up over 700 appearances between them, since 2018, Hornets captain Jack Brivio, Harvey Sparks, and Lee Harding have been ever-present during the club's most successful period, and have become firm fan favourites each winning the Supporters' Player of the Season award during their time at the club.
Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “Jack showed great loyalty to the club this year, turning down some big offers to stay.
“I thought he possibly had his best season for us last season, in so many ways, and we're glad he's staying on.
“He's a vital part of what we do, a great person for the group, grown into the captaincy down the years and is possibly the best player to ever play for the club, pound for pound, with the amount of time he's been here and how consistently good he's been."
He continued: “Lee has been very consistent and is a Horsham legend now. He has been brilliant in numerous positions over the last nine months, and was a huge loss for the play-off semi.
“A fantastic person and very popular with our team and supporters. I'm buzzing for him to stay and carry on his time here.”
And finally, on Sparks, Di Paola said: “Last year, he really improved as the season went on. He had a slow start as welcoming his new-born baby affected his pre-season plans, but Harv is 'Mr Steady-Eddie' for Horsham.
“I am so pleased he got the credit he did the year before last, winning all the end of season awards, because he's been an unsung hero for us and, like I said, as last season went on, he got back to where he needs to be.
“Hopefully if he can get a good pre-season under his belt and get him fit and firing again, we'll have the Harvey we know who can play consistently for 50 games a season.”
After tying down Brivio, Sparks, and Harding to new deals, the Hornets have confirmed that more player news will be announced over the next week.